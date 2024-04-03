Chipotle free burrito day: Chipotle free burrito code, burrito game, and more

Who doesn’t love Chipotle? Sure, you can go a little hard at the ingredients sometimes and things might get a little dicey gastrointestinally, but that’s your fault not sweet, sweet Chipotle. Regardless, Chipotle is giving back to its customers ahead of National Burrito Day and giving people a chance to win free burritos (maybe for life). Interested? Of course you are!

Chipotle announced that it was hiding over $1 million in free burritos (does anything roll off the tongue more gracefully than “free burritos?”) in a new online vault game. The game, called “Burrito Vault,” is sort of a Wordle-like game only instead of words, you guess the correct ingredients for a particular burrito. It’s kind of hard, actually.

The game opens every day at 12pm PT, and the first 50k people who win the game on April 2 and 3 will get BOGO burritos. If you miss that window, however, you can still play for a chance to win free burritos for life. Is the game fun? Not really. Is it a pretty transparent way to get people more familiar with the Chipotle menu? Seems to be. Should we care? We don’t.

How to win free burritos from Chipotle

Here’s how the game works exactly: Once you start the game, you have four chances to to figure out the right combination of ingredients in the correct Chipotle order. The first 50k players to unlock the vault get a BOGO code texted to them. If you unlock the vault afterward, you’ll automatically be entered in the Chipotle’s National Burrito Day sweepstakes. A lucky 53 people will win that prize.

Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Brand Officer, said the company chose to make a puzzle game because “word puzzles … have swept the nation and become a daily ritual for so many of our fans and team members.” Brandt said there are more than 1.34 billion possible burrito combinations. You’ll have to take this at face value though, because they don’t show the work. That number seems high.

But wait, there’s more!

If you can’t quite get the hang of the game and unlock the vault, or you’re what’s known as puzzle-y challenged, on Apr. 4 there’s another perk. Anyone who’s a member of Chipotle’s rewards loyalty program can have their burritos (and other stuff) delivered for free by using the code DELIVER during checkout. Nice! Not a member? Just go to the Chipotle homepage and click on Rewards. Alternatively, you can download the Chipotle app and sign up from there.