The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ popcorn bucket is here and it’s naughty, y’all

Hugh Jackman might have been named “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2008 for his role in Australia, but the Deadpool & Wolverine actor gets the honor of claiming another sexy title with the film’s limited-edition tie-in: sexiest popcorn bucket.

Ryan Reynolds dropped a sneak preview of the “Designed by Deadpool” container, and it does not disappoint.

What does the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket look like?

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

While I would love to try and explain this gorgeous piece of art, the launch trailer above does it so much more justice. Just like the upcoming flick, the bucket pays homage to the classic Wolverine look while simultaneously symbolizing the deep love that Deadpool feels for his favorite X-Man.

In classic Deadpool style, the bucket toes that NSFW line. It ends with a sensual drizzle of butter down the Wolverine’s “face,” ending just before it hits the bucket’s gaping mouth. Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine, got in on the joke, posting a version of the commercial on his own social media with the caption, “Don’t try to butter me up.”

When and where can I get the Wolverine popcorn bucket?

Unfortunately, as of yet, there are no details about which theaters will offer the popcorn buckets. Likewise, we have to idea what they’ll cost. The Dune Part Two bucket cost a reasonable $24.99, while The Garfield Movie bucket was just $17.99, so expect the bucket to land in the $20-30 range. For now, rest easy knowing that there is a popcorn bucket shaped like Wolverine in our near future.

This story is developing and will be updated.

