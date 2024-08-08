‘Ghost of John McCain’ opening date, cast, and more

How would you like to spend eternity in Donald Trump’s brain? Doesn’t sound too exciting right? Well, that’s the basis for the upcoming Off-Broadway production, Ghost of John McCain. If your attention’s been seized by the premise and the title, that’s the point. But it’s just a fraction of all the unhinged fun coming your way if you choose to grab a ticket!

Taken straight off the production’s official website, the synopsis for Ghost of John McCain reads: “As McCain contemplates a wonderful afterlife, he instead finds that “heaven” is inside Trump’s brain, where a “Greek Chorus” of iconic figures, including Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, rebel against the President’s relentless demands for affirmation.”

“Where can I watch Ghost of John McCain?”

If this question is on your mind, then you’re in luck. Ghost of John McCain is only a few short weeks away, and will preview at Soho Playhouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Officially though, it will open three weeks later, on Sept. 24, and will run until Sunday, Nov. 10.

Who’s starring in the Off-Broadway production?

There’s a long list of newcomers and veteran performers in Ghost of John McCain. Here’s a list of the performers you can expect to see on stage come September.

Jason Tam as John McCain

Aaron Michael Ray as Donald Trump’s Brain

Luke Kolbe Mannikus as Donald Trump

Zonya Love as Kamala Harris

Behind the stage, Off-Broadway alum Catie Davies serves as the production’s director. Jason Rose and Max Fose are the show’s primary producers, with Rose conceiving the project with Grant Woods. Earlier in the year, the men behind Ghost of John McCain made headlines for personally inviting John McCain’s daughter Meghan to the show after she labeled the production “trash,” and a “cash grab.”

Other names attached to the project include Drew Fornarola, who birthed the music and lyrics, and Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, who is behind the show’s choreography.

