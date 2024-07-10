Jeep Ducking pioneer Allison Parliament’s cause of death, confirmed

You might not know her by name, but there’s a good chance you know her by reputation. Allison Parliament, the founder of the viral Duck Duck Jeep movement, died suddenly at her home on June 22. Read on to find out her cause of death.

In case you are not aware, Jeep Ducking is a movement where people put rubber ducks on Jeeps as “a little gesture to say, hey, ‘nice Jeep.'” It started during the pandemic after Parliament had a bad experience driving from the United States to Canada. She was at a gas station and a man started yelling at her that she needed to return to her country, saying she was ‘a dirty American spreading COVID and just wanted to hurt people.'”

Parliament got a little beat up and downtrodden but wanted to turn that negative experience into a positive, so she bought a bunch of rubber ducks to prank a friend. On the way to do that she saw a nice Jeep. While she was Jeep Ducking the owner came out to see what was going on and ended up loving the idea. Hence #duckduckjeep was born.

Allison’s mother, Cheryl Parliament shared the news of her daughter’s passing.

“Allison passed away on June 22nd at her home in Canada of natural causes, it was peacefully.” She said the family was processing the news and they got peace knowing “how happy our daughter made people in the Jeep community and beyond.”

She ended her post with an uplifting note: “Keep on Ducking and spread the kindness she started.”

