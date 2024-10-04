Nate Bargatze tickets for Las Vegas residency: Cheapest prices, 2025 dates, best seats for The Wynn stand-up comedy shows

Comedian Nate Bargatze will conclude his successful tour in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, but fans who didn’t have a chance to see him perform onstage this time around don’t have to wait long for him to roll through Sin City again.

Recommended Videos

Bargatze will headline a ten-night residency in Las Vegas in January 2025 at the Encore Theater. Often referred to as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” Bargatze is known for his numerous Netflix specials as well as his five comedy albums. He is also the host of the podcast “Nateland.”

In 2023 Bargatze broke the attendance record at the Bridgestone Arena in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, something the comedian found gratifying. He told WKRN, “My first visit to Bridgestone Arena was to watch a Nashville Kats arena football game with my family and now wife and I have been going since they opened. When I started comedy, I would find myself daydreaming about coming home to play Bridgestone, but never really thinking it would happen. It will take me a while to wrap my head around it. All the people coming to the show, I can never repay you for allowing me to get to this point.”

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Nate Bargatze during 2025 Las Vegas residency

Here is everything to know about Nate Bargatze’s Las Vegas residency in January.

Nate Bargatze tickets for Las Vegas residency

Tickets for opening night of Bargatze’s residency in January begin at $94 each on StubHub for the 7:30 p.m. show on Jan. 8, but fans who can go to the second show at 10:30 p.m. can currently snag seats for $65 each.

You can compare prices for all of his Las Vegas shows directly on StubHub.

Bargatze’s full 2025 schedule will run from Jan. 8 to March 22. The complete list of show dates and times is below:

January 8: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

January 10: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

January 11: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

January 29: 8:00 pm

January 31: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

February 1: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

March 19: 8:00 pm

March 21: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

March 22: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

BUY NOW: Tickets to see Nate Bargatze during 2025 Las Vegas residency

Best seats for The Wynn comedy shows

One of the perks of seeing a comedy show (or any event) at the Wynn in Las Vegas is that the venue is round, making most of its seats pretty great. If you want to be close to the stage, opt for seats at the orchestra level. Other options include mezzanine-level seats, which offer an elevated view above the event itself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy