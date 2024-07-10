The 10 Universal Epic Universe rides and attractions we’re most excited about experiencing

A new world-class theme park is coming to Orlando, Florida. Universal Epic Universe will be Universal’s fourth theme park in the city after Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. The park will feature five themed areas with many rides, attractions, dining, and shopping.

The five areas at Universal Epic Universe are Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk. These are the ten rides and attractions within them we’re most looking forward to experiencing.

10. Stardust Racers

Image via Universal Orlando

Stardust Racers is located in Celestial Park’s lush, green world. It’s a dual-track, dual-launch racing coaster that offers excellent views of the area. The ride’s description says it will hurl guests “across the cosmos.” Both the green and yellow track options are 5,000 feet long, reach a maximum height of 133 feet, go 62 mph, and take riders through one inversion.

Most similar to: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure.

9. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders

Image via Universal Orlando

Located in the How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk area, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders is a multi-launch roller coaster that will give riders “a dragon’s eye view” of the zone themed around the popular How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise. Specific details about it are sparse, but there are no young children in the concept art, so it might be more extreme than it sounds — there’s also a suggestion riders may get a little wet.

Most similar to: Flight of the Hippogriff at Islands of Adventure.

8. The Untrainable Dragon

Image via Universal Orlando

Another attraction located in the How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk area of the park, The Untrainable Dragon is a spectacular stage show. The show’s plot chronicles the arrival of a new dragon in Berk who poses a challenge to existing dragon residents Hiccup, Gobber, and Astrid. Kids should love sitting down to watch this one.

Most similar to: DreamWorks Imagination Celebration at Universal Studios.

7. Mine-Cart Madness

Image via Universal Orlando

Mine-Cart Madness will be located in the Donkey Kong Country section of the Super Nintendo World area. It’s a new type of roller coaster, patented as a “Boom Coaster.” It runs over a false track while being attached to a concealed track underneath, allowing for the illusion of gaps in the track. Riders of all ages will careen through a lively jungle as they help Donkey Kong protect the precious Golden Banana.

Most similar to: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom.

6. Yoshi’s Adventure

Image via Universal Orlando

Yoshi’s Adventure will be located in the Super Mario Land section of the Super Nintendo World area. It’s an omnimover attraction on which riders join Yoshi and his pals to search for glowing eggs while traveling through familiar, colorful, and enchanting Mushroom Kingdom landscapes. Primarily aimed at keeping children entertained, it’s suitable for the whole family to ride.

Most similar to: The Cat in the Hat at Islands of Adventure.

5. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Image via Universal Orlando

Located in the Super Mario Land section of Super Nintendo World, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is an augmented-reality racing simulator taking park guests through iconic courses from the ever-popular Mario Kart series of video games. Riders will throw shells and collect digital coins to help Mario defeat Team Bowser once and for all.

Most similar to: The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Islands of Adventure.

4. Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Image via Universal Orlando

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will be in the park’s Universal Classic Monster-themed Dark Universe area. It’s a dark ride using KUKA arm technology, and it will see Dr. Victoria Frankenstein placing guests amid an angry revolt by a group of fiendish monsters. Expect some genuine scares in this one, which probably won’t suit younger children.

Most similar to: Transformers: The Ride 3D at Universal Studios.

3. Curse of the Werewolf

Image via Universal Orlando

Curse of the Werewolf is a launched spinning roller coaster located in the Dark Universe area of Universal Epic Universe. It will send guests hurtling and spinning through deep woods where werewolves live. With fast speeds, discombobulating rotation, and the additional threat of lurking werewolves, this one might be a little too frightening for younger guests.

Most similar to: Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios.

2. Le Cirque Arcanus

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Little is known about any of the rides or attractions in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic area of Universal Epic Universe, as Universal hasn’t released much information about them yet. However, based on what we know, Le Cirque Arcanus should be fun. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Le Cirque Arcanus is a traveling wizarding circus and freak show exhibiting the “world’s most complete congress of human oddities.” Sounds like fun, right?

Most similar to: Possibly ¡Celebración Encanto! at Epcot.

1. Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

Warner Bros. Pictures

Another attraction in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic area that we know little about, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry still sounds incredibly exciting. It’s a dark ride in which, presumably, riders will be in the middle of an epic magic battle featuring the characters from the Harry Potter franchise. That sounds pretty exhilarating to us.

Most similar to: Possibly Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios.

