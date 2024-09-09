Will Ferrell’s best movies on Netflix, ranked from ‘why did he make this’ to ‘Will & Harper’

Here’s a fact that’s hard to dispute: Will Ferrell is funny. From his days on Saturday Night Live to his transition to bonafide comedy movie superstar, there are countless movies, TV shows and various one-off projects that feature his signature zany antics. A small percentage of those movies happen to be on the streaming service Netflix, along with his newest venture: Will & Harper. Let’s count them down.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, movies on Netflix come and go like snow in the winter. A movie can be up for years while others seem to have the staying power of an absentee father. As of this writing, there are a total of six movies on the docket. This can of course change, and this article will be updated to reflect those potential circumstances should that be the case.

In the meantime, let’s get to it. One more thing: none of these movies are “terrible,” and they all kind of land in the same zone in terms of quality. For the most part, anyway.

‘Land of the Lost’ (2009)

Ferrell plays a scientist named Dr. Rick Marshall who claimshe’s found a way to stem the burgeoning energy crisis by bringing in fossils from an alternate dimension. He’s joined by Holly Cantrell (Anna Friel) and for some reason a guy named Will (Danny McBride) who sells fireworks and gives guided cave tours.

The group gets sucked into a vortex in said cave and ends up in the movie’s titular location. It’s a spinoff of a 1974 TV show of the same name, and the two’s tenuous connection is an array of sight gags featuring crazy props, and how the actors do not react to them due to their hilarious fakery. It’s goofy and fun!

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ (2020)

On paper this sounds like the funniest movie in existence. It’s sweet and fun and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s also unfortunately kind of a slog to get through. Rachel McAdams plays an incredible “straight man” and is hilarious just by reacting to Ferrell’s antics.

It’s a fun journey that stays a little past its welcome, but the set pieces and pyrotechnics are worth the price of admission. It also had the misfortune of coming out in the early throes of the pandemic, which could be why it’s not often cited as one of his better films.

‘The Other Guys’ (2020)

This is a classic with many great moments. Ferrell’s character Allen Gamble forced to use a wooden gun because he shot his weapon in the office. His Prius stolen by Dirty Mike and the Boys. His incredibly hot wife. Mark Wahlberg’s Terry Hoitz and his incredible timing. Michael Keaton as the duo’s boss. We could go on and on.

If it does have a flaw, it’s that it loses steam in the third act, mostly because the antics overshadow what’s essentially a thin plot about banking and white-collar crime. Other than that though, it’s an absolute banger.

‘The Lego Movie’ (2014)

While not a Will Ferrell movie per se, he has a prominent role in the film as its antagonist President Business. He tones down the adult humor and plays a character that’s delightfully PG but not watered down.

He’s a control freak that never overplays and always entertains. His plan in the film is to use the superweapon “Kragle” to forever seal the LEGO world (Kragle is actually Krazy Glue). It’s an excellent choice and ten years on has aged like fine wine.

‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ (2019)

Like the previous selection, this isn’t a Will Ferrell movie, but he did have a huge part in popularizing the original Between Two Ferns by adding it to his comedy website and appearing on it when it was just a web series.

He has a fun cameo that will not be spoiled here but should definitely be watched.

‘Will & Harper’

This one’s a departure for Ferrell as he plays himself on an emotional road trip with his friend Harper, who is trans and used to be a writer on Saturday Night Live. It’s an intimate look at friendship and how it transcends labels and political issues.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy