With such a star-studded cast, Amsterdam is a film that has to deliver and it would seem to have done so, to a degree. The period mystery comedy film had its world premiere in New York with its numerous stars hitting the red carpet to sit down and watch their creation. Directed by David O. Russel, the film looks at three friends, a doctor, nurse, and a lawyer, as they become murder suspects, set against the background of the post-WWI depression period.

Many see this as another Oscar bid by Russel, whose previous works include American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter, and his last feature film Joy. Returning to work with Russell once again is Christian Bale as one of the three lead characters alongside Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. Other notable actors involved are Robert De Niro, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, Anna Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, and Mike Myers with appearances from Chris Rock and Taylor Swift.

Though it would seem that the reviews are somewhat positive, many feel that Russell shouldn’t quite hold his breath for another nomination for this one. Critics praised the acting and the beautiful sets and cinematography but also claimed the film felt dragged out at times and that the film didn’t seem to know exactly what it was.

Many felt that the film delivered as a quirky mystery story, one that explores people’s actions in the most difficult of times.

Amsterdam is a rich + quirky expertly woven thrill ride. It's cinematically beautiful + an intricate tale on love, life + loyalty. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, + Robert De Niro shine. #AmsterdamMovie pic.twitter.com/KqBBvCwOnj — Nikki Fowler (@NikkiFowler28) September 19, 2022

The film is supposedly a crowd pleaser with this critic praising the three leads’ performances.

AMSTERDAM is a funny crime mystery. A bit too long, but Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie elevate the material. A real crowd pleaser best seen with a full audience. #Amsterdam #AmsterdamMovie — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) September 19, 2022

With a few pointing out the running times it sounds like Amsterdam struggles to stick the landing, but at least the journey is fun. This critic mentions Robbie, Taylor-Joy, and Malek as standouts.

Though it struggles to end in the final act, David O. Russell’s #AmsterdamMovie is a fun, zany, sweet & intriguing ride. Stellar ensemble cast (Beth Grant FTW!). BUT Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy (who should really do more comedies) & Rami Malek run away with the entire show. pic.twitter.com/BbUqR3JxjA — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 19, 2022

This critic feels like the timing of this film reminds us of how history comes to repeat itself, but instead of depressing it left them hopeful.

#Amsterdam is an enchanting mystery with a beautiful friendship at its center. The film explores an unsettling piece of U.S. history that's repeating itself right now, but it left me feeling optimistic that goodness will prevail.



Christian Bale is the actor of his generation. pic.twitter.com/VZGhTN00xR — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) September 19, 2022

Again the cast is praised for pulling off the comedy, but that it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the greats that came before.

David O. Russell’s AMSTERDAM is often very funny thanks to its fully committed, talented cast. But it falls FAR short of the screwball greats it attempts to emulate. However, it is a mildly entertaining necessary reminder that if we forget history, we are doomed to repeat it. pic.twitter.com/JUnhBj3TRy — Dancin' Dan @ #TIFF22 (@dancindanonfilm) September 19, 2022

Some feel, that though the actors try their best, the film can’t seem to decide what it is, switching between comedy mystery and serious spy drama.

#AmsterdamMovie has fun scenes but it's deeply confused about the kind of film it wants to be. The tone alternates between Wes Anderson and serious spycraft, and great performers have difficulty saving it… how do you land a performance in a film that can't decide its genre? — Jeffson Voorhees (@ReelJeffEwing) September 19, 2022

And then there are of course critics who feel that the movie completely fell short, though, in their mind, some actors have escaped the wreckage.

#AmsterdamMovie is a *massive* misfire. The central mystery is needlessly convoluted, the pacing is poor, the acting is inconsistent, AND it’s only intermittently amusing, if that. Christian Bale & Margot Robbie make it out unscathed. Robert De Niro & Anya Taylor-Joy deliver too. pic.twitter.com/vCjJWLAQdD — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) September 19, 2022

Though it would seem that Russell has failed to quite live up to some of his former work with Amsterdam it would appear to still be an entertaining romp with some of the best actors on earth present. Amsterdam lands in theatres on Oct. 7.