Review: ‘Creature Commandos’ is everything you expect from James Gunn in the DCU, but there’s one catch

Creature Commandos comes at an awkward moment. It’s both the first chapter in the DCU and the bridge between DC Studio’s new storyline and James Gunn’s previous projects, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. A lot could have gone wrong with a show trying to do so much in so little time, but Gunn proves once again he’s a master of tight scripts, as Creature Commandos has the same heart and fun as all his comic book adaptations.

Recommended Videos

As the trailers for Creature Commandos show, the story is set after the events of Season 1 of Peacemaker, when Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) black-ops secrets were exposed to the media. Since Waller is no longer allowed to put human prisoners at risk, she finds a loophole in the A.R.G.U.S. new regulations: she sends non-human prisoners on suicide missions.

Like in Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, the primary mission of this new team is explained right away. This puts the focus on the action, character development, and plot twists Gunn has packed into a nice comic book wrap. It mostly works, mainly because every member of the Creature Commandos is allowed to shine, an impressive feat considering the show only has seven short episodes.

Like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Creature Commandos introduces several unknown DC Comics characters. This D-lister cast means that Gunn has more flexibility to rework each character’s origin in a way that’s still true to the comic books but puts the story he wants to tell first. Yet, by parading a cast of unknowns on the screen, Gunn is responsible for explaining to the audience why they should care if any of them dies — without clear stakes, there’s no emotional attachment. To fulfill that goal, Creature Commandos frequently jump between the present and past, explaining exactly how each team member got arrested and sent to Belle Reve.

After a pilot episode in which Gunn’s script lays the groundwork for the season, each of the remaining chapters is dedicated to a specific character. So, while the mission unfolds in the present, we get flashbacks that inform us why certain characters act like they do and what makes them tick. As expected, the past is filled with tragedy and heartache, as Gunn paints a dire picture of how poorly the justice system treats those who look different from the average. Still, Creature Commandos doesn’t fall into the trap of showing every squad member as a victim of society. There are true villains among the Creature Commandos, and despite the show making us sympathetic to them, it doesn’t brush away the horrible deeds they’ve done.

Image via DC Studios

When it comes to characters, the whole cast is so well-written that every main character can quickly become someone’s favorite. After gaining popularity as a comedic relief in The Suicide Squad, Weasel (voice by Sean Gunn) gets surprising new layers in Creature Commandos that allow him to transcend his role as a joke. As for GI Robot (voiced by Sean Gunn), his genuine passion for killing Nazis with his friends helps to keep the team together. As for The Bride (voiced by Indira Varma) and Nina (voiced by Zoë Chao), their unlikely friendship becomes the story’s core. Even Dr. Phosphorus’s (voiced by Alan Tudyk) nihilism is incredibly charming, as he’s refreshingly willing to embrace his monstrous nature.

On the fringes of the team, we have Rick Flag Sr. (voice by Frank Grillo) trying to manage a team of untrained assets, which hits an emotional chord once we realize he’s doing the same thing his son died doing in The Suicide Squad. As for David Harbour’s Frankenstein, Gunn found an exciting way to connect him to the story, which DC Studios was wise to keep a secret for the marketing campaign. Some surprises shouldn’t be spoiled ahead of time, a lesson that other blockbuster producers and distributors should learn.

No characters feel pushed aside in Creature Commandos. That’s an impressive storytelling achievement, considering how packed the series is and that most viewers will have no previous information about most of these characters.

Image via DC Studios

The animated format offers new possibilities regarding set pieces, which Creature Commandos uses the most. Gunn never had any issues mixing practical and digital effects to bring superpowers to the silver screen. Nevertheless, the animation is as flexible as you can get without losing image quality, so it’s interesting to see how DC Studios is betting big on exploring the medium to be true to its characters. On that note, Dr. Phosphorus’s kills are just on another level of creativity, as his radioactive powers allow the animation crew to go as wild as they want to offer fans some thrilling ultraviolence.

Animation has shortcomings, though, as is evident in Creature Commandos. In live-action, filmmakers can capture multiple versions of the same scene and clean things up in the editing booth. Some things that looked good on the script might need adjustments, with specific takes or sequences being stretched or shortened to better serve the story. On the other hand, animation demands even more careful planning, as it’s expensive and time-consuming to redo a whole scene.

In the case of Creature Commandos, some episodes could use another editing pass, as the rhythm is not always as good as it could be. Alternatively, the series could use a few extra minutes for each chapter. There’s too much happening in each episode, especially with how many flashbacks it offers. As a result, some key moments feel rushed. That said, it speaks volumes when the worst thing we can say about a show is that there should have been more of it.

Image via DC Studios

Creature Commandos should also be praised for how it deals with the DCU. There are dozens of Easter eggs and cameos from the bigger DC universe and many plot points tease future projects. However, all these nuggets of information are introduced as rewards for keen-eyed fans instead of being forced into the main story. That’s precisely how you should build a cinematic universe. For people engaged with the more significant scene, there’s enough for fans to make connections and develop theories. Yet, Creature Commandos is enough for those who want to watch a good show.

While Creature Commandos doesn’t reach the same emotional heights as Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, primarily due to its shortened runtime, the series is still a fantastic chapter in the DCU. It has the perfect mix of humor, violence, and heart we love in previous R-rated Gunn projects while showcasing how crispy animation can look in DC Studios productions. So, even if episodes could be longer for rhythm’s sake, the first official DCU installment is unquestionably a hit.

Creature Commandos James Gunn's 'Creature Commandos' is an animated DCU debut that delivers the filmmaker's signature blend of heart, humor, and ultraviolence. However, its abbreviated runtime occasionally constrains the show's full potential. Pros Strong character development for the entire ensemble

Creative use of animation for action sequences

Effective balance of present-day story and character backstories

Seamless integration of DCU Easter eggs without compromising the main plot

Maintains Gunn's signature mix of humor and heart

High-quality animation execution Cons Episodes feel rushed at times due to short runtime

Pacing issues in some episodes MAX has provided early access to the series for reviewing purposes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy