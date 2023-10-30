Review: ‘Invincible’ season 2 returns to the summit of episodic superhero storytelling with a return that proves to be well worth the wait

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe scrambles to figure out how to fix its increasingly broken approach to episodic storytelling, the second season of Invisible will be roaring back onto screens this Friday, Nov. 3 to state the case that Prime Video might just be the destination for top-tier small screen superheroics.

Original shows like The Boys, its recently-renewed spin-off Gen V, and Boots Riley’s phenomenally offbeat I’m a Virgo have all proven immensely popular for deviating from the established tropes and trappings of the genre, with Robert Kirkman’s animated adaptation of his own comic book run comfortably capable of being mentioned in the same breath.

Image via Prime Video

It’s been a long time coming – with the first run of episodes airing between March and April of 2021 – and expectations have increased as a result. The good news is that the first four-part entry of the sophomore stretch – with the remaining four set to drop at some point next year – raises the bar on every level to ensure that Invincible won’t be getting left out of the conversation when it turns to the best comic book properties to have made their way to streaming.

Picking up from where season 1 left off, J.K. Simmon’s Omni-Man is still MIA after flying off into the atmosphere, leaving Steven Yeun’s Mark Grayson to pick up the pieces of both his personal and crimefighting lives, which inevitably has a knock-on effect that directly spills into the arcs of various other characters, including Sandra Oh’s mother Debbie and Zazie Beetz’s girlfriend Amber to name but two.

The opening scene immediately knocks the entire mythology of Invincible for a loop, and it’s destined to catch audiences off-guard. However, not only does it establish a brand new hook that’s set to inform the remainder of season 2, but it could potentially play into not just future seasons but potential spin-offs, expansions, and everything in between. However, Mark – and the shadow left behind by his father – always remains the narrative anchor that holds everything together from first to last.

Image via Prime Video

All killer and no filler might be a cliche, but it’s entered the lexicon for a reason, and sums up Invincible‘s return to a tee. Sure, there are moments when things slow down for the sake of building character, deepening arcs, and cementing dynamics old and new alike, but the first four episodes of season 2 are easily digestible and eminently bingeable, replete with topical and not-so-subtle journeys to both underwater kingdom Atlantis and a city that’s Gotham in everything but name.

Unfortunately, and it’s not a huge spoiler to say so, the multiverse is also in play. It’s presumably coincidental given the amount of time Invincible has been in development following its initial renewal and how long ago the source material was first published, but when both the MCU and DCEU are taking a pasting for leaning so heavily into the notion of branching timelines and alternate realities, yet another hit superhero property dabbling in the medium’s new favorite plaything arguably comes at the wrong time.

That’s not to say Invincible won’t tackle it with the style and aplomb we’ve come to expect – and these first four episodes help make a compelling case as to why – but there’s always the potential of many an audience member rolling their eyes and sighing, “Jeez, the multiverse again?!?”

Image via Prime Video

Daddy issues are another well-worn path of the costumed caper, but in this instance, it’s easy to see – and entirely justified – why Mark would be so wary of earning comparisons to Omni-Man considering he proved to be a genocidal maniac who threatened to reduce the entire world to rubble before fleeing in a decidedly cowardly fashion. He’s a superhero no doubt, it’s in his blood, but as much as he’s following in the family business, there’s always internal conflict as to whether or not he’s doing it the right way.

Sterling K. Brown’s Angstrom Levy is introduced as the new big bad, and he’s got both a fascinating set of abilities and an entirely justified reason for making Mark his top target, but for an episodic title that boasts a ridiculously star-studded voice cast – many of whom only pop up for a brief cameo or guest spot – the focus never wavers from the protagonist. He’s at the center of the storm both figuratively and literally, and it’s a breath of fresh air to find such a sprawling superhero saga maintaining its laser-focused approach to its emotional aspects and human side regardless of its A-list roster and countless action beats.

If Invincible wasn’t ranked as one of the best comic book adaptations to hit the small screen in a long time, then returning bigger and better than ever for season 2 will throw it straight into the mix. It’s a huge universe out there, one that’s barely even been explored as of yet, but its greatest strength is that the trials and tribulations of Mark Grayson never move out of the spotlight.