’50 shades of meow’: Cat mom catches her pets in the middle of a sweet romantic moment, before discovering their secret kink

Without a doubt, cats are intriguing creatures who do the most interesting things. But while getting the zoomies in the middle of the night and nearly knocking down a Christmas tree is expected feline behavior, biting on each other’s necks as some eye-popping kink? Well, that’s a new one.

The thought alone is enough to stop folks in their tracks, but actually witnessing the scenario play out in real life is almost too hilarious to imagine. In an 8-second TikTok video, user @notabbbbby revealed a flashback social media memory that originally showcased some bizarre kinks shared between her two cats. Believing it to be a “sweet moment” between the two animals, Abby whipped out her camera and captured a moment she probably never saw coming.

In one swift motion, a moment of tenderness and relaxation immediately shifted to something straight out of Fifty Shades of Grey. After some gentle fur licking, one female cat buried their face underneath the other male cat’s neck before biting down, resulting in the male cat being bitten to cough — leading many TikTokers to believe that the biting cat outright bit down on the other cat’s throat. We’ve heard of neck biting, sure, but throat biting? These kitties clearly have fetishes beyond our wildest imaginations.

As to be expected, amused TikTokers quickly flooded the replies with a variety of perspectives on the two kitties licking and biting, ranging from “Nah that’s still pretty sweet, cats are freaky” to “Omg not the jugular.” Others questioned whether or not the female cat did indeed bite the male’s trachea while other commenters flat-out deduced that cats are absolutely insane.

Believe it or not, however, the concept of cats having fetishes isn’t as uncommon as it seems on paper. In reality, several Reddit threads have featured cat owners insisting their felines have fetishes — especially feet fetishes. An article from Every Paw Insurance detailed the sexual maturity and behavior of cats and the unique way the species decide to mate.

Perhaps cats, much like humans, have adopted their own personal ways of showing affection and a form of love language, although throat biting certainly sounds like a first. In this particular situation, the female cat was likely feeling a bit frisky, leading to a few love bites that reached a certain level of roughness. Most cats prefer to snuggle up on the couch and lick each other’s paws, but those freakier cats are out there and are obviously proud of their sexual curiosity.

So the next time you catch your cats intertwined in a sweet moment, it’s worth stating that the encounter might not be as tender and innocent as you think. If you quickly see some rough biting and a tongue poking out followed by a loud cough, then maybe the two decided to get a little too frisky and go overboard after some brief cuddling. Then again, it could possibly lead to some gentle moments that would result in a litter of kittens. So hey, maybe this throat biting could turn into a win-win situation, after all.

