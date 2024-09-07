‘A modern day quest’: Woman will not sleep until she obtains stools directly from Señor Frog himself

Grab your popcorn, Dr. Pepper, and Sour Patch Kids, folks; there are countless multi-million dollar blockbuster epics that will take you on less of a roller coaster ride than what you’re about to see here.

Our story begins with our Protagonist (yes, with a capital P) birthing a TikTok account solely to enable and document her odyssey. The odyssey in question? To obtain a pair of very specific barstools from a very specific restaurant chain to decorate her new home with.

@mrsenorfrogplease day 1 of trying to get the bikini barstools from @Señor Frog’s please mr frog im begging ♬ original sound – mrsenorfrogplease

That restaurant is Señor Frog’s, a Mexican-themed eatery franchise that Protagonist attended during a vacation to Myrtle Beach back in 2021. The barstools, meanwhile, are stylized like butts with bikinis on them, complete with tramp stamps and dollar bills wedged between the waist and fabric, as seen here:

Nine videos into this endeavor, barstool number one was on the way to being secured, with Protagonist revealing that she managed to land in the good graces of the Myrtle Beach location, who graciously granted her a bikini barstool.

@mrsenorfrogplease Replying to @Kewel ALSO! I wanna bring the restaraunt staff a basket full of goodies what should i put in it??? ♬ original sound – mrsenorfrogplease

But the quest for two ballooned into three, with the saga ending with Protagonist nabbing two fixer-upper Señor Frog stools following cross-country shenanigans and deliberation with a frog mascot.

And these are just the major plot points. A quick glance at the @mrsenorfrogplease TikTok account reveals an entire codex of Protagonist’s journey to obtain these Señor Frog bikini barstools, including jokes and memes about the very nature of this high-spirited saga, her journey to and from various Señor Frog locations, and the moment her boyfriend found out about this very personal enterprise that was about to comprise a not-insignificant portion of his kitchen.

As you can see, this account currently boasts 11.4k followers; a decent number, but not particularly hefty in the context of TikTok’s stratified social norms. That’s a shame because the Señor Frog bikini barstool saga has set the perfect example for all future viral TikTok ordeals to follow.

You see, Protagonist’s mission occupies a supremely likable triple-junction of utterly benign, hilariously specific, and charmingly quirky, and one must further applaud her dedication to this quest in the form of supplementary content outside of straight updates.

Moreover, the rapport she established with Mr. Señor Frog proved beneficial for both parties. Protagonist isn’t some entitled influencer trying to get free products in exchange for meager exposure or trying to vainly prop herself up with meaningless trends. No, she’s willing to go the distance for this specific piece of Señor Frog furniture that’s probably crowding warehouses anyway, and Señor Frog saw her commitment (and her ability to garner likes on TikTok) and raised her three bikinis.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what the internet would always be like in a pure utopia. Thank you for your service, Protagonist, and may your bikini barstools hold fast against the wear and tear.

