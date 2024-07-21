‘A really decent reason for missing your flight’: Flight plans go awry when ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’ live-action remake takes over airport

British TikTok user Chanel Williams, whose username is @chanwills0, has gone viral on the popular video-focused social media platform after uploading a 15-second clip from an airport she was in.

In the clip, Chanel reveals she may be late for her upcoming flight because llamas are in the airport, and they demand her attention. What follows is, quite frankly, some of the most entertaining content TikTok has ever seen.

Chanel intertwines her impressions of Eartha Kitt’s Yzma from 2000’s The Emperor’s New Groove with clips of her interactions with the beautiful creatures — which include her enthusiastically following them through the airport and even getting a big wet kiss from one of them.

It was like a live-action remake of The Emperor’s New Groove, and countless Tiktokers replied enthusiastically.

How did TikTok react?

One user pointed out that missing a flight in those circumstances would have been justified, saying, “I mean, a really decent reason for missing your flight tbh.”

However, most of the reactions to Chanel’s video were from people who were in sheer awe of the accuracy of her Eartha Kitt impersonation., somebody wrote, “not you chasing after them screaming the most perfect eartha kitt impression.”

Others who echoed those sentiments included one person who commented, “Genuinely idk if I’d be more excited to see the llamas or someone screaming a perfect Eartha Kitt impression through the terminal” and another, who said, “BEST. MOVIE. EVER. and best impression ever!”

Some users pointed out that they recognized the airport because of the llamas (presumably, they’re there a lot), with one of them revealing that “as soon as you said llamas in the airport I knew you were in Portland,” another writing, “The way I knew it was PDX before the bandana! 😂😂” and someone else commenting, “I was going to be really surprised about that, but then I noticed you were in Portland airport, and that kind of makes sense.”

Meanwhile, one wannabe headline writer took the opportunity to come up with a perfect pun, writing, “I need these Llamas at my airport to Yzma anxiety.” Well done, you absolute hero.

Of the 73 theatrically released animated Disney movies, The Emperor’s New Groove has the 28th highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 86%. That’s pretty impressive, as it places it above the likes of Mulan (1998), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Hercules (1997), Peter Pan (1953), Frozen II (2019), and Alice in Wonderland (1951). Moreover, according to the South Central Llama Assocation, llamas are becoming increasingly popular in the United States and Canada, with more than 158,000 registered. No wonder Chanel’s video was so wildly popular with TikTok users!

