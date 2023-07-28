‘Acting my wage’: Embittered employee has everyone admitting the funniest times they’ve stolen company time

One TikTok user has found a creative way to get back at his work for skipping over him on a promotion. Krian Bearney posted a video of himself working out during work hours, saying he was robbing company time since they robbed him of his raise.

Bearney’s TikTok has opened a conversation on the hilarious ways that they take back their work day. From getting a manicure to heading to the pool, commenters shared all of the moments in their workday that they use just for them.

Some commenters even asked for a series of the best ways to get their errands done during their nine-to-five. Viewers were suggesting daily walks, napping, and booking their next vacation. Others shared stories from their own work experiences.

Since the video received 1.6 million views, Bearney has been sharing videos about his journey through workday dread and quite-quitting.

Bearney has earned 30 thousand followers and 4 million likes for his corporate humor. People feeling burnt out by their jobs definitely feel seen by his platform, often even commenting that their For You Page is a little too spot on.

The account opens a wider conversation about the quiet-quitting phenomenon which is defined when employees do the bare minimum at their jobs, frequently seen in the younger generations of employees. Commenters agree that lack of reward for hard work and pitting employees against each other contributes to their desire to use their work day for other things.

If you’ve fallen victim to quiet quitting or are feeling burnt out by your nine-to-five, follow @KrianBearney on TikTok and find some humor in the corporate world.