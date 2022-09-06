AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!

The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight.

Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.

A couple more.. the last one is making some interesting costume design choices pic.twitter.com/9OZ01Zv4TE — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) September 6, 2022

Although a bit traumatically realistic, the Internet just could not get enough of the idea of Rainn Wilson, known to play the strong-willed iconic and beloved character, Dwight Schrute, to be the next Wolverine, revamping Marvel as we know it. Perhaps Logan was only part of the plan to bring this new casting to life.

The replies constituted mixed reactions, some fans absolutely loving Wilson’s newest look, others simply replying with Dwight GIFs and quotes, naturally pointing to the fact that Schrute would most definitely keep a Wolverine suit in the office.

AI will destroy us all. https://t.co/A6ASn2PSuz — Jeff Droz (@solarjedimaster) September 6, 2022

Imagine the beets he could pick with those things! https://t.co/2M52hkGwv2 — Kevco (@yuskiwxs) September 6, 2022

The AI-generated image also prompted one user to share their own take on yet another cast member of The Office, this time taking Brian Gaumgartner’s Kevin, as Deadpool in a hilarious and yet simple edit.

We don’t know exactly how, but one thing is for certain — Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds need to make room for Marvel’s newest Wolverine and Deadpool duo.