Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims Elon Musk may have ‘bricked’ her Twitter on purpose

When Elon Musk took control of Twitter, he proclaimed that free speech would reign supreme on the social media platform. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez begs to differ.

Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?



This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e3hcZ7T9up — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 3, 2022

The increasingly controversial Musk finalized his Twitter purchase last month for the ungodly sum of $44 billion, and a collective groan was heard from the celebrity masses. Besides touting an anything-goes approach to policing tweets, he immediately ruffled feathers by announcing an $8/month service fee for the blue verified label associated with many celebrity accounts. Tuesday, the New York congresswoman voiced her opinion about the pay-to-play price tier.

That sparked a Twitter war between the two with Musk firing cheeky responses of his own.

Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Now AOC is accusing Musk of “bricking” her Twitter account. In other words, she’s saying that since Musk didn’t like her criticizing his new policy, he basically put up a virtual wall that cut off her social media account. If indeed he did restrict her account in response to her Tweets, it casts doubt on just how much Musk subscribes to his own boasts of free speech on the platform. For the time being, he has been quiet on whether or not he intentionally “bricked” AOC’s account, but it does lend to plenty of speculation. Being Twitter, there were plenty of commenters who felt the need to chime in armed and ready with memes galore.

Despite Halloween being officially done, the Spirit Halloween meme lived on.

No doubt this Twitter feud is just beginning.