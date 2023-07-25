Home Social Media

‘Almost got away with it’: Office worker’s bird-flipping outburst captured on camera

Don't try this at work.

Screengrabs via @LizMontoya4/TikTok

A woman decided to do what many people are thinking in her latest TikTok. She posted a security camera video of herself walking down the hallway at work. When she gets to the end of the hall she flips off her workplace, likely thinking no one would see it.

Come to find out, the whole thing was recorded and her boss called her into his office to talk about the behavior they caught on camera.

This video received nearly 3 million views and over 100 thousand likes. People in the comments were quick to share the sentiment saying that they had wanted to do something similar at their own job on numerous occasions.

Some managers even took to the comments to say that if it had been their employee they wouldn’t have been mad and likely would’ve laughed with them. Other commenters had suggestions on how not to get caught for next time.

The TikToker, Liz Montoya, even made a video sharing that she had thought she was out of range for the camera to catch her, showing that she had gone as far as she could down the hallway to avoid being caught in security footage.

She noted that she almost got away with it and was already scoping out a more secluded spot for next time. Let this be a lesson to any annoyed office workers, if you want to express frustration about your job (through hand gestures or otherwise) try a bathroom stall and avoid awkward encounters with an angry boss.

