An ancient powerhouse last seen in one of the MCU’s most infamous entries versus the worthiest Avenger is the battle we need to see

We’ve witnessed numerous matchups in the MCU, such as Iron Man vs. Captain America, and Thor vs. Loki. However, there’s one potential What if…? duel that has fans theorizing about the outcome, but it seems a victor has been announced before it can even come to fruition.

The latest battle that got people stirred on r/MarvelStudios involves New Asgard’s reigning sovereign, King Brunnhilde (aka Valkyrie), and the first Avenger, Captain America. Steve Rogers had his fair share of Asgardian encounters during his time as a superhero. Not only was he able to wield Thor’s hammer in Avengers: Endgame, rendering him worthy, but he also managed to emerge unscathed from his first encounter with Thor in The Avengers.

Fans joke that the outcome might depend on who’s on the cover of the comic book. After all, if this matchup were to happen, even if it wasn’t on screen, writers would want the duel to linger just to build up tension and anticipation. That, or it could depend on the writer’s bias, and who they believed would come out victorious.

However, if this were to be a serious fight, a majority of the bets would likely go towards the Asgardian warrior over the super soldier. Many have pointed out that Valkyrie was part of Odin’s special forces and has been proven to be an elite fighter. As seen in Thor: Ragnarok, she managed to take down Loki while intoxicated.

Speaking of Loki, someone noted that the God of Mischief managed to send the super soldier flying during their first encounter in Germany. So, if Captain America couldn’t beat him in a one-on-one fistfight, what are the chances of a similar outcome, or worse, when facing Valkyrie? Also, Valkyrie has god-like strength, something that Steve doesn’t possess, even if he did lift Thor’s hammer.

A duel between Captain America and Valkyrie might be something that people would like to see and could be a good What If…? episode if executed well. But it is evident based on various Marvel titles that Steve would be no match against her. The fight wouldn’t last long and he would be instantly defeated, even if he was still in his prime. Maybe he should practice sparring with Loki before he considers taking her on.