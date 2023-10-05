‘AN APARTMENT WITH LORE?!’: New tenant discovers hidden note warning them not to trust their new neighbors

Whether it’s apartments, dorm rooms, or neighborhoods, you’re bound to find enemies anytime you’re living around other people. Doesn’t matter if it’s a nightmare HOA person, college kids throwing illegal parties, or neighbors who don’t understand property lines, it’s likely you have a story about a horrible neighbor. So anytime TikTok brings to light a new terrible neighbor story, it’s always exciting for the internet.

But user @horsethey is bringing a beef she isn’t even a part of (yet) to light. Eve’s video recounts that she recently moved into a new apartment complex. She’s been moved in about a month now, and she finally got around to replacing the toilet seat in her apartment that the previous tenants left. However, when opening the toilet seat, she found a note from the previous tenants warning her of her new neighbors.

@horsethey Im probably going to delete this but WHATTTT ♬ original sound – Eve

While the letter does name some neighbors that can be trusted, the old tenants specifically warn Eve of a “fake AF Karen” that lives below her, known for calling the cops over music at 3am and allowing for “no fun.” The letter also warns Eve of issues they had with the maintenance team and invites Eve to get in touch with them to get the full tea about her new apartment complex.

The previous tenant’s reaction may come off as dramatic, but disliking your neighbors or apartment management is far from an uncommon issue. According to LendingTree, one of the US’ most popular mortgage companies, nearly 75 percent of Americans have at least one neighbor they dislike. The percentage goes even higher among apartment dwellers, with 79 percent reporting they dislike at least one neighbor. Considering some of the stories we’ve seen on TikTok about fellow apartment residents, we’re not surprised that number is so high.

Thanks to the note, most of the comments on TikTok were enthralled by the drama that Eve is being pulled into. “Respectfully, I absolutely NEED to know the tea,” left one commentor. Many wished this was standard knowledge when moving into a new apartment. One commenter said, “Honestly, I wish there were a standardized way to pass the knowledge on to a new tenant.” However, some were critical of the former tenants complaining about the music at 3am, feeling like the so-called “Karen” may be justified. “Music at 3am people are not my people, so… idk about them,” one commentor wrote. Either way, we’re definitely invested in this and need a multi-part series.