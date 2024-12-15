‘Anyone else’s husband had nerves?’: Pitiful husband is crippled by a tummy ache the moment his wife goes into full-blown labor

There’s no doubt about it, going into labor is a stressful situation, mostly for the mother in this case as it’s actually her that’s experiencing the pain and let’s not forget she will be the one to actually give birth to the baby – but can we spare a thought for the fathers too? Sometimes the nerves can really get to them.

A viral TikTok shows just what nerves can do to a guy as his wife records him struggling to deal with an intense stomach pain – oh and while he’s dealing with that, she’s patiently waiting to be brought to the hospital on account of her water breaking. Carrying a baby is tough work, it’s important that the future mother receive all the support they need from their spouses, but some husbands just don’t get it.

It ain’t easy being a man, and stomach aches are no laughing matter, but surely this is a tad dramatic, there are times when you just have to buck up and deal with it – for example, when your wife is about to go into labor. The stomach pains were chalked up to nerves on account of the stressful situation, but viewers weren’t entirely sympathetic to the husband’s plight. One individual commented, ‘Would’ve given me the biggest ick,’ while another wrote, ‘The fact that YOU are taking care of him and checking on him when your water broke…..’

However, there was also a lot of support for the husband, with many giving him a pass on account of nerves, ‘it’s okey for men to be nervous aswell.’ Others also reassured that it’s normal to feel incredibly anxious about such a life-changing event, ‘It’s completely normal to be nervous for something that is so life changing!’

Whatever it was, it doesn’t look like he’s faking his pain for attention – obviously he didn’t ask for a stomach ache. However it turns out this isn’t an entirely uncommon occurrence with many in the comments sharing their own horror stories of how their husbands reacted poorly while they were busy giving birth.

Support from the spouse is vital

So who knows? Perhaps it was the worst stomach ache anyone has ever had in the history of humanity, but plenty saw his behavior as a red flag, with a few suggesting he should have pushed through the pain on account of his wife being, you know, in labor. Studies have been done on the subject and have shown that the presence of the husband during labor can greatly decrease the mother’s anxiety which is vital. Support from the spouse can make all the difference – the husband has an important role to play here. Of course, it’s okay to be nervous, but he’s still got to support his wife.

We only see a small snippet of the situation, but other clips posted to the account show that the man clearly managed to pull himself together as he was present during labor. More videos show him being a pretty swell father and husband so it seems on this occasion his nerves might have just gotten the better of him.

