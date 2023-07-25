Home Social Media

‘As she should’: Bride’s pride over her pockets takes precedent over wedding vows

The perfect dress, TBH.

Screengrab via @Maya.and.Hunter on TikTok

TikTok couple @Maya.And.Hunter shared a throwback from their wedding day in which the bride had very important information to share with her guests before beginning her vows. The couple has been posting a few wedding videos in honor of their second anniversary, but this one, in particular, has gotten a lot of traction for its sheer relatability.

The short video consists of the bride leaning into the microphone as she reaches for her vows and saying, “My dress has pockets,” which earned a chuckle from the crowd. Many women know all too well the struggle that is pockets (or lack thereof) in women’s clothing. That struggle was reflected in the comment section as viewers reflected on how exciting it is to have pockets in women’s formal wear and said that if their own wedding dresses don’t have pockets, they’re returning them.

One commenter even said that his wife had done the exact same thing on their wedding day.

The couple also shared other traditions and wedding stories for their anniversary across their TikTok page. Viewers are loving their stories about how an accidental blue wedding cake led to a blue cake for every anniversary, and how the husband surprised his wife with an all-day celebration of their wedding anniversary.

The day was complete with a trip to the pool, a fancy dinner, and of course, a blue cake. Maya and Hunter have earned more than a million TikTok followers for sharing videos like these. Followers are obsessed with the couple’s perpetual honeymoon phase and likely stick around for the whimsical blue cake and an urgent need for a wedding dress with pockets.

