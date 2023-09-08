‘At least you’ve got Christmas covered now’: Nespresso customer complains about broken machine, now has endless supply of coffee makers

We’ve all made overcorrections in our time; a lackluster attempt at baking cookies can turn into yet another one on account of too much sugar, a stressful week has led to many a shaved head, and we’re all just one breakup away from solving the problem of our underwhelming Amy Winehouse collections.

Businesses aren’t immune from indulging in cumbersome solutions either, but few seem quite as vulnerable to the practice at Nespresso, who may have just performed either the most egregious customer service mistake or the most generous act in the history of the coffee business, and TikTok user @taylorwhiteley23 captured it all on camera.

After a short spell of bad luck with Nespresso machines and subsequent phonecalls aiming to salvage some warranty-enabled rectification on the company’s dime, Taylor quickly became the owner of what might the second-largest capital in the entire Nespresso network after a surprise bulk delivery brought their coffee maker supply to six. It just might be the most palpable expression of guilt we’ve ever seen from any company in history.

But, for a company that seems to shower its customers in gifts, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of love for Nespresso; according to business review aggregator SiteJabber, Nespresso boasts an average customer rating of 1.55 stars out of five, with most reviewers offering no collective positive highlights, and tending to target product quality and customer service, the latter of which the company finally seems to be taking notes on, however misguided the application of said notes seems to be right now.