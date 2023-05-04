BBC anchor goes viral for awkward moment on live television

In a world filled with bad news, negative news, political news, and other divisive forms of news, at least we have humorous human awkwardness that result in viral videos that we can rely on that we can all relate to that makes us laugh along.

Sometimes, it’s even from people that give us the news.

Such an awkward moment happened today on the BBC in what was supposed to be a segment about news around the UK – and it had nothing to do with their dress-code rule changes.

Quite the surreal minute on the BBC News Channel just now. pic.twitter.com/LOmjnb5jbc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 4, 2023

BBC News anchor Lukwesa Burak happily segued to the news which — after the intro started — seemed to go off without a hitch when a shot of a man playing Scottish bagpipes began. Suddenly, however, the segment abruptly stopped and viewers watched Burak, momentarily unaware that all eyes were on her, giving a cheer with both hands happily raised above her head.

An adorable mistake, and most likely nothing to do with @LukwesaBurak and everything to do with someone in the control room. A rare and endearing glimpse of the human side of the @BBCNews. — Simon Porter (@simonporter21) May 4, 2023

Then, to her ultimate fear, she realized she was mistakenly on-air. Her mouth opened in shock and then she looked down, likely wondering what was happening, perhaps unsure if viewers could even see her. The total silence that followed created more uncertainty. “Why did the segment end?” “Why did technical difficulties have to happen at such a time?” “How long is the camera going to be on me?” Those were likely the thoughts going through Burak’s head.



Isn't that lovely. A real moment from @LukwesaBurak She is probably the best

of the BBC news readers now. 📺 — English Addict – Mr Duncan (@misterduncan_uk) May 4, 2023

The moment was shared on Twitter by multiple people. One user who uploaded the video has seen it soar to over 3 million views. The best part of the moment was that the numerous replies were not mocking her at all. Instead, everybody celebrated the awkwardness and even some praised the anchor for being human and relatable.

I hope @LukwesaBurak can see the positive replies from people about this! So many of us can relate 😊 — Brecksvillean (@brecksvillean) May 4, 2023

Lukwesa later responded to the positive replies with a thank you to viewers.

Thank you folks: Colleagues – present & former, and all you wonderful viewers. X https://t.co/6LzyVCXXqe — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) May 4, 2023

Although we wish no more awkward moments for Lukwesa, we happily cheer along with her on this one.