‘Behold the Magnificus Parasitus’: Elon Musk as described by ‘David Attenborough’ is the belly laugh we all need this week

If, like me, you grew up watching (and still occasionally watch) BBC wildlife documentaries, most of which were narrated by Sir David Attenborough, there is undeniable nostalgia and comfort when you hear his soothing, distinctive tone and passionate and characteristic way of monologuing.

However, even though its narrator – who must be an AI, but who can really tell these days? – sounds uncannily like Attenborough, this TikTok is less certain to give you a feeling of reassuring nostalgia than make you laugh in amusement – and perhaps a little disbelief at the absurdity of these times. And that’s something that, for many of us, is sorely needed.

What are we laughing at? Well, a rare and peculiar kind of specimen – the rarest in terms of wealth, not in terms of appearing on your TV screen or social media feed unbidden – called Elon Musk.

In exactly 30 seconds, the Attenborough-sounding narrator makes a perfect assessment of the richest man in the world, who’s also deep in the midst of the MAGA herd.

Species: Magnificus Parasitus. Genus: Parasitus. Family: MAGAidae Order: None

Many of us are experiencing a moment in time when we’re in desperate need of a hearty laugh in order not to go curl up in a corner and cry. If that happens to be your case as well, this BBC documentary-style TikTok is sure to tickle you.

Because this video was posted in late October, and a lot changed in a week and a half, Elon Musk is, arguably, less of a “curious sight” and more of an obnoxious one. Less of a “star being born” – so said Donald Trump during his victory speech – and more of a giant scorching sun we desperately want to go away. Unfortunately, we got an enduring Red Mirage instead of a decisive Blue Shift, and thus, Musk and his fellow MAGA devotees fall under the “Least Concerned” of the Conservation Status.

Meanwhile, some people, most of whom are also part of the MAGA familiae, see Elon Musk through lenses like this X user, who wrote: “People keep saying Elon is the Einstein of our era. I completely disagree. Einstein was a genius, and an influential scientist, but he had no hand in ensuring liberty for the people of this country. @elonmusk is the Benjamin Franklin of our era, bar none.”

Can you hear that? It’s poor Ben Franklin tossing and turning in his grave upon being named in the worst comparison in the history of comparisons.

The rest of us – when we’re feeling humorous and not filled with dread at the state of the political system – see reality through a similar prism as the TikTok above. A commenter had a different Latinized expression to apply to X’s CEO: “Weirdus dipshitius” — likely a reference to what Tim Walz said after Musk, wearing his esteemed “Dark Maga” hat, joyfully hopped as he got on stage at a Donald Trump rally.

This short video, and the ones of the same vein that are posted on the @magas.in.the.wild account, are painfully appropriate, now more than ever. There are certainly days when we can barely believe this is indeed real life and not some weird parody of it. If reality has you feeling down, and these political if comedic TikToks are not helping, perhaps focusing on self-care by watching a relaxing wildlife documentary narrated by an iconic British biologist may be the perfect balm for your soul.

