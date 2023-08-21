Home Social Media

Bid Day, best day: Where did our favorite ‘Bama Rush’ girls end up?

Bid Day at the University of Alabama has come and gone, but where did our favorite "rushtok" girls find their forever homes?

Photo via Instagram/@alabama_zta

If you went to a U.S. college or university with a Greek system, you would know that sorority recruitment is a process as old as time. With the increased presence of social media, however, it is a whole new ballgame here in 2023.

Known as “RushTok,” PNMs (potential new members) have been documenting their sorority recruitment experience all over social media the past few years, primarily via TikTok. While hundreds of schools in the United States have sororities and fraternities, the University of Alabama has the largest sorority recruitment in the whole country, causing “Bama Rush” to become one of the most prominent topics on TikTok as of late.

After last year’s phenomenon, Max even created a documentary titled Bama Rush, which “follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the university in 2022… explor[ing] the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.” With its very own documentary on a major streaming platform, “RushTok” is seriously a nationwide sensation.

After days of “Get Ready With Me” and “Outfit of the Day” videos, our favorite “Bama Rush” personalities ran home to their new sisters just last night. After quite a bit of internet sleuthing, we compiled a list of some of our favorite PNMs at the University of Alabama, sharing where they ended up after the chaos of sorority recruitment came to a close.

Keep scrolling to see where they found their forever homes!

Addie Kittinger (@addiekittinger) — Delta Gamma

@addiekittinger

Adley Hubbard (@ahubb_10) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@ahubb_10

Alani Sage (@alanisagee) — Alpha Phi

@alanisagee

Allison Carlson (@allison_carlson) — Chi Omega

@allison_carlson

Amelia Dunlap (@amelia.kate04)— Alpha Gamma Delta

@amelia.kate04

Amelia Pleasant (@ameliapleasant) — Alpha Gamma Delta

@ameliapleasantt

Avery Poindexter (@averypoindexterr) — Delta Delta Delta

@averypoindexterr

Baylie Lubben (@baylie.lubben) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@baylie.lubben

Bella Reaves (@bella.reaves) — Alpha Phi

@bella.reaves

Bella Grace Gates (@bellagracegates) — Pi Beta Phi

@bellagracegates

Blair (@blairz23) — Delta Zeta

@blairz23

Bri McCurdy (@bri.mccurdy) — Delta Gamma

@bri.mccurdy

Cameran Schraufnagel (@cameranmariee) — Alpha Phi

@cameranmariee

Camryn Faulkner (@camsfaulkinglife) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@camsfaulkinglife

Caroline Beaudin (@carolinebeaudinn) — Alpha Phi

@carolinebeaudinn

Catie Mender (@catiemender) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Chloe Sanchez (@chloe.sanchez) — Phi Mu

@chloe.sanchez

Clara Kee (@claras.chaos) — Alpha Delta Pi

@claras.chaos

Darcy Bean (@darcykbean) — Gamma Phi Beta

@darcykbean

Emma Gil de Rubio (@emmagilderubio) — Kappa Alpha Theta

@emmagilderubio

Gaby Woodbury (@gabywoodburyy) — Phi Mu

@gabywoodburyy

Grace McCarty (@gracemccarty) — Phi Mu

@gracemccarty

Hal Kopperud (@halkopperud) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@halkopperud

Hannah (@notsimonebiles) — Kappa Delta

@notsimonebiles

Isabella Millirons (@bella_millirons) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@bella_millirons

Jaylah (@jaylahvin) — Alpha Gamma Delta

@jaylahvin

Jayne Jones (@jaynaajones) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@jaynaajones

Jessica Asplund (@jessica.asplund) — Sigma Kappa

Jessica Maurer (@jessicaamaurer) — Alpha Phi

@jessicaamaurer

Kaiden Kilpatrick (@kaidenkilpatrick_) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@kaidenkilpatrick_

Katie Smith (@_katiesmith__0) — Alpha Delta Pi

@_katiesmith__0

Kennedy Jones (@kennedyvjones) — Alpha Delta Pi

@kennedyvjones

Kendall Sarantinos (@kendall_sarantinos)— Alpha Phi

@kendall_sarantinos

Kimora Branch (@kimorabranchh) — Alpha Phi

@kimorabranchh

Kylar Coulson (@kylarcoulson) — Phi Mu

@kylarcoulson

Kylie Combs (@kyliecombsherhair) — Delta Delta Delta

@kyliecombsherhair

Kylie Drew (@kylie.drew04) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@kylie.drew04

Lailee Howell (@laileemichael) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@laileemichael

Lydia Bauersfeld (@lydia.bauersfeld) — Alpha Chi Omega

@lydia.bauersfeld

Mallory Sublette (@mallory.sub) — Pi Beta Phi

@mallory.sub

Marin Curry (@marinbrenlee) — Alpha Phi

@marinbrenlee

Mary Wilhelmina (@marywilhelmina) — Zeta Tau Alpha

@marywilhelminah

Payton Wilson (@paytonrosewilson) — Alpha Phi

@paytonrosewilson

Rylie Dewley (@roo.dewley) — Pi Beta Phi

@roo.dewley

Shella Amevor (@shellabobella13) — Delta Gamma

@shellabobella13

Skylar Ehlinger (@skylar_ehlinger7) — Alpha Phi

@skylar_ehlinger7

Sofia Federico (@sofiaafederico_) — Alpha Phi

@sofiaafederico_

Sophia Tabor (@sophiataborr) — Pi Beta Phi

