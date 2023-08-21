Bid Day, best day: Where did our favorite ‘Bama Rush’ girls end up?

Bid Day at the University of Alabama has come and gone, but where did our favorite "rushtok" girls find their forever homes?

If you went to a U.S. college or university with a Greek system, you would know that sorority recruitment is a process as old as time. With the increased presence of social media, however, it is a whole new ballgame here in 2023.

Known as “RushTok,” PNMs (potential new members) have been documenting their sorority recruitment experience all over social media the past few years, primarily via TikTok. While hundreds of schools in the United States have sororities and fraternities, the University of Alabama has the largest sorority recruitment in the whole country, causing “Bama Rush” to become one of the most prominent topics on TikTok as of late.

After last year’s phenomenon, Max even created a documentary titled Bama Rush, which “follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the university in 2022… explor[ing] the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.” With its very own documentary on a major streaming platform, “RushTok” is seriously a nationwide sensation.

After days of “Get Ready With Me” and “Outfit of the Day” videos, our favorite “Bama Rush” personalities ran home to their new sisters just last night. After quite a bit of internet sleuthing, we compiled a list of some of our favorite PNMs at the University of Alabama, sharing where they ended up after the chaos of sorority recruitment came to a close.

Keep scrolling to see where they found their forever homes!

Where did our favorite ‘Bama Rush’ girls end up?

Addie Kittinger (@addiekittinger) — Delta Gamma

Adley Hubbard (@ahubb_10) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Alani Sage (@alanisagee) — Alpha Phi

Allison Carlson (@allison_carlson) — Chi Omega

Amelia Dunlap (@amelia.kate04)— Alpha Gamma Delta

Amelia Pleasant (@ameliapleasant) — Alpha Gamma Delta

Avery Poindexter (@averypoindexterr) — Delta Delta Delta

Baylie Lubben (@baylie.lubben) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Bella Reaves (@bella.reaves) — Alpha Phi

Bella Grace Gates (@bellagracegates) — Pi Beta Phi

Blair (@blairz23) — Delta Zeta

Bri McCurdy (@bri.mccurdy) — Delta Gamma

Cameran Schraufnagel (@cameranmariee) — Alpha Phi

Camryn Faulkner (@camsfaulkinglife) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Caroline Beaudin (@carolinebeaudinn) — Alpha Phi

Catie Mender (@catiemender) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Chloe Sanchez (@chloe.sanchez) — Phi Mu

Clara Kee (@claras.chaos) — Alpha Delta Pi

Darcy Bean (@darcykbean) — Gamma Phi Beta

Emma Gil de Rubio (@emmagilderubio) — Kappa Alpha Theta

Gaby Woodbury (@gabywoodburyy) — Phi Mu

Grace McCarty (@gracemccarty) — Phi Mu

Hal Kopperud (@halkopperud) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Hannah (@notsimonebiles) — Kappa Delta

Isabella Millirons (@bella_millirons) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Jaylah (@jaylahvin) — Alpha Gamma Delta

Jayne Jones (@jaynaajones) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Jessica Asplund (@jessica.asplund) — Sigma Kappa

Jessica Maurer (@jessicaamaurer) — Alpha Phi

Kaiden Kilpatrick (@kaidenkilpatrick_) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Katie Smith (@_katiesmith__0) — Alpha Delta Pi

Kennedy Jones (@kennedyvjones) — Alpha Delta Pi

Kendall Sarantinos (@kendall_sarantinos)— Alpha Phi

Kimora Branch (@kimorabranchh) — Alpha Phi

Kylar Coulson (@kylarcoulson) — Phi Mu

Kylie Combs (@kyliecombsherhair) — Delta Delta Delta

Kylie Drew (@kylie.drew04) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Lailee Howell (@laileemichael) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Lydia Bauersfeld (@lydia.bauersfeld) — Alpha Chi Omega

Mallory Sublette (@mallory.sub) — Pi Beta Phi

Marin Curry (@marinbrenlee) — Alpha Phi

Mary Wilhelmina (@marywilhelmina) — Zeta Tau Alpha

Payton Wilson (@paytonrosewilson) — Alpha Phi

Rylie Dewley (@roo.dewley) — Pi Beta Phi

Shella Amevor (@shellabobella13) — Delta Gamma

Skylar Ehlinger (@skylar_ehlinger7) — Alpha Phi

Sofia Federico (@sofiaafederico_) — Alpha Phi

Sophia Tabor (@sophiataborr) — Pi Beta Phi