Bid Day, best day: Where did our favorite ‘Bama Rush’ girls end up?

If you went to a U.S. college or university with a Greek system, you would know that sorority recruitment is a process as old as time. With the increased presence of social media, however, it is a whole new ballgame here in 2023.
Known as “RushTok,” PNMs (potential new members) have been documenting their sorority recruitment experience all over social media the past few years, primarily via TikTok. While hundreds of schools in the United States have sororities and fraternities, the University of Alabama has the largest sorority recruitment in the whole country, causing “Bama Rush” to become one of the most prominent topics on TikTok as of late.
After last year’s phenomenon, Max even created a documentary titled Bama Rush, which “follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the university in 2022… explor[ing] the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood.” With its very own documentary on a major streaming platform, “RushTok” is seriously a nationwide sensation.
After days of “Get Ready With Me” and “Outfit of the Day” videos, our favorite “Bama Rush” personalities ran home to their new sisters just last night. After quite a bit of internet sleuthing, we compiled a list of some of our favorite PNMs at the University of Alabama, sharing where they ended up after the chaos of sorority recruitment came to a close.
Where did our favorite ‘Bama Rush’ girls end up?
Addie Kittinger (@addiekittinger) — Delta Gamma
Adley Hubbard (@ahubb_10) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Alani Sage (@alanisagee) — Alpha Phi
Allison Carlson (@allison_carlson) — Chi Omega
Amelia Dunlap (@amelia.kate04)— Alpha Gamma Delta
Amelia Pleasant (@ameliapleasant) — Alpha Gamma Delta
Avery Poindexter (@averypoindexterr) — Delta Delta Delta
Baylie Lubben (@baylie.lubben) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Bella Reaves (@bella.reaves) — Alpha Phi
Bella Grace Gates (@bellagracegates) — Pi Beta Phi
Blair (@blairz23) — Delta Zeta
Bri McCurdy (@bri.mccurdy) — Delta Gamma
Cameran Schraufnagel (@cameranmariee) — Alpha Phi
Camryn Faulkner (@camsfaulkinglife) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Caroline Beaudin (@carolinebeaudinn) — Alpha Phi
Catie Mender (@catiemender) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Chloe Sanchez (@chloe.sanchez) — Phi Mu
Clara Kee (@claras.chaos) — Alpha Delta Pi
Darcy Bean (@darcykbean) — Gamma Phi Beta
Emma Gil de Rubio (@emmagilderubio) — Kappa Alpha Theta
Gaby Woodbury (@gabywoodburyy) — Phi Mu
Grace McCarty (@gracemccarty) — Phi Mu
Hal Kopperud (@halkopperud) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Hannah (@notsimonebiles) — Kappa Delta
Isabella Millirons (@bella_millirons) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Jaylah (@jaylahvin) — Alpha Gamma Delta
Jayne Jones (@jaynaajones) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Jessica Asplund (@jessica.asplund) — Sigma Kappa
Jessica Maurer (@jessicaamaurer) — Alpha Phi
Kaiden Kilpatrick (@kaidenkilpatrick_) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Katie Smith (@_katiesmith__0) — Alpha Delta Pi
Kennedy Jones (@kennedyvjones) — Alpha Delta Pi
Kendall Sarantinos (@kendall_sarantinos)— Alpha Phi
Kimora Branch (@kimorabranchh) — Alpha Phi
Kylar Coulson (@kylarcoulson) — Phi Mu
Kylie Combs (@kyliecombsherhair) — Delta Delta Delta
Kylie Drew (@kylie.drew04) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Lailee Howell (@laileemichael) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Lydia Bauersfeld (@lydia.bauersfeld) — Alpha Chi Omega
Mallory Sublette (@mallory.sub) — Pi Beta Phi
Marin Curry (@marinbrenlee) — Alpha Phi
Mary Wilhelmina (@marywilhelmina) — Zeta Tau Alpha
Payton Wilson (@paytonrosewilson) — Alpha Phi
Rylie Dewley (@roo.dewley) — Pi Beta Phi
Shella Amevor (@shellabobella13) — Delta Gamma
Skylar Ehlinger (@skylar_ehlinger7) — Alpha Phi
Sofia Federico (@sofiaafederico_) — Alpha Phi
Sophia Tabor (@sophiataborr) — Pi Beta Phi