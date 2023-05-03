Black Widow gets the Venom symbiote in this jaw-dropping cosplay

You can’t deny that everyone loves a good mash-up. While, thankfully, Sony and Disney eventually made nice about bringing Spider-Man into the MCU, sometimes it’s up to comic book fans and cosplayers to realize some of the more far-fetched prospects we might not end up seeing on the big screen.

That’s exactly what a cosplayer and editor duo took upon themselves – imagine, if you will, a world (or a What if? episode, with Sony’s Spider-Man universe somehow joining the fold) in which Black Widow bonds with a symbiote. Well, you can stop imagining it – because that’s exactly what cosplayer Dark Slauf has embodied, with the help of a bit of editing magic from romain_revert over on the r/marvelstudios subreddit:

We can’t help but imagine the sheer (forgive the pun) carnage a symbiote-afflicted Natasha Romanoff would be able to unleash upon the world, being more than capable of inflicting some serious damage on her own, and without the help of an alien parasite. With their powers combined, they would be pretty unstoppable.

Of course, purely based on the constant inter-studio politics, such a combination is unlikely to unfold on the big screen at any point in the near or distant future, but it’s still fun to imagine – and it’s made all the more easier thanks to the creativity of a lot of talented MCU fans.

While the prospect of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff returning to the MCU seems pretty bleak for now, what we can say for certain is that we’re but days away from the franchise’s next chapter – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5.