‘Can Corelle make houses?: The toughest brand outside of Nokia is discovered when dishes are the only thing to survive a devastating wildfire

The 2024 Jasper wildfire in Alberta, Canada, brought devastation to the region and the community. Preparations had been made for such an incident, but the combination of extreme heat, drought, and plenty of flammable materials intensified the fire, turning it into a catastrophic event.

The wildfire destroyed hundreds of properties, including businesses and homes, with one woman by the name of Twila Paterson (@twila.paterson) sharing a TikTok video revealing the charred remains of the place she once called home. Not all was burned to a crisp, however, as she revealed in her short video.

With the camera panning, we can see that the fire completely obliterated her home and all that was left was rubble. She said, “We lost everything. But, if anybody is looking to rebuild or replace your dishes, get Corelle.” She then focused the camera on a pile of dishes and cups that, apart from having a few nicks, were largely intact. Twila then said, “If you want something that lasts, get some Corelle,” before smiling at the camera.

Many took to the comments section to share their own experiences with Corelle. One wrote, “I had a Corelle plate that thing lasted 15 years and multiple drops on all kinds of floor,” while another said, “My Corelle dishes have outlasted all 3 of my (now adult) children and 2 husbands.” One user, who was also the victim of a fire, said, “We had a fire in April and our Corelle was the only thing not burned as well!!!” With all the positive testimonies about the dishware brand, one user wondered, “Can Corelle make houses? Pls?” A user suggested a collaboration between Corelle and Nokia — a brand known for its indestructible phones from the 2000s — to make houses.

What makes Corelle so tough?

Corelle was first introduced in the 1970s and decades later, it’s still the go-to brand for those who want durable dishware. Many families pass their Corelle sets down through generations, much like fine china. While it can withstand normal wear-and-tear and the occasional accidental drop, Corelle plates and cups can break too — but usually with extreme force. So what’s the secret behind its “break-resistant” quality?

The company makes use of a special glass lamination process that makes Corelle more durable than other dishware. Each product has three layers — a thick glass sandwiched between two thinner glasses that result in durable but lightweight dishware. The three-layered laminate is called Vitrelle glass. The unique process also makes the products withstand extreme heat. Wood can burst into flames when temperatures reach 570 degrees Fahrenheit, and depending on the conditions, wildfires can get as hot as 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Users who saw Twila’s TikTok post and the comments of other Corelle owners were impressed and said they, too, would get their own set of Corelle dishware. One user said Twila’s post was an “amazing advertisement” for the brand and they better pay her, to which Twila replied, “I wish… but not likely.”

The commenter reached out to Corelle and shared the video anyway and was told they would be contacting Twila. She was grateful for the gesture but explained that it wasn’t her intention “to get a hand out” when she posted the video. “It was truly something that made us smile in a dark situation,” she replied.

