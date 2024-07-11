Can you really get paid to watch TikToks? The Ubiquitous TikTok job, explained

Let’s be honest, most of us would love to be paid to sit around and scroll through TikTok all day, but unfortunately in our capitalist hellscape of a society it’s just not possible, we have to go out and earn a living.

Recommended Videos

Well, what if I told you there was a possibility of earning quite a bit of money through the popular social media app. The job opportunity comes from Ubiquitous, a company that specializes in marketing, specifically partnering brands with online content creators. You can see some of the company’s TikTok content below.

On the Ubiquitous website you’ll be able to find an application page for something called “the TikTok watching job” and it really is exactly what it says it is. Essentially, successful applicants can get paid to watch videos on the app.

What does the job actually involve doing?

Of course, there is a little more to the job than simply watching videos. According to the company’s website “we’ll ask you to post on the social media platform of your choice to tag us and talk about your experience.” Applicants will also have to fill out a document noting any recurring trends that they spot.

So being familiar with TikTok as a whole as well as having a good eye for up-and-coming trends is certainly a must for anyone considering taking on the role. You’ll essentially be helping Ubiquitous understand the current landscape of trends on social media which makes sense considering the company focuses on marketing.

How much does the job pay?

Although it’s not a permanent job, Ubiquitous is offering $1,000 for ten hours of watching content, that’s essentially $100 an hour. Considering the fact most of us sit and watch TikTok for hours on end for free anyway this seems like a pretty good offer.

How do you apply?

The deadline to apply for the job was May 31st, but don’t worry, this is the second year the company has accepted applicants and it seems like it’s planning to offer the opportunity again sometime in the future (although it might not be until May next year). So don’t be too upset at missing out, you can follow Ubiquitous on Linkedin to stay up to date on when the next TikTok job comes around.

It’s free to enter but with the last job offer the company only accepted three individuals and as you can imagine, there are probably quite a few gunning for the job. It’s treated more like a competition in the sense that the “winners” are picked seemingly randomly, having experience in marketing or SEO won’t help you here. However, if you explain why you deserve the job and tag @ubiquitousofficial on X the company promises to give priority consideration in the selection process.

But aside from that all you really need is to be over the age of 18 and have access to TikTok. So if it interests you then keep an eye on the Ubiquitous website and its socials and maybe, if you’re lucky, you’ll get that dream job of being a professional TikTok watcher.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy