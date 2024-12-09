‘Cat distribution system is working’: Man leaves his window down as he works on his car, and now he has a car and a cat

Everyone hopes that one day the animal gods will grace them with the cat distribution system. It is typical for curious kitties to walk into some houses, but one TikTok user got a surprise during an innocuous errand.

TikTok user @z06_bryan took his car for a simple oil change only to find a stowaway in the backseat. The TikTokker had left the window open, which this cat seemed to take as an invitation. While filming, he laughed at the sight that waited for him, giving a caption of events.

“So I left my window down because I was getting an oil change and I come back to my car and I find this cat laying in the back of my vette.”

The user also put in a description of how he was feeling at the time.

“Excuse my laugh I was genuinely amused and happy.”

This charmed all the users considering it would also be impossible not to be happy to see the sight of a little furry face. Settling with paws beneath its cat body, it’s entirely possible that this cat may soon be a permanent part of the family.

“Cat distribution system working,” commented one fan.

Other viewers held out hope that the new addition to the vehicle would become a permanent fixture.

“Please tell me you kept this little lady,” posted another. One user, Pito Grande said: “hes your owner now.”

The original poster didn’t add any additional information, but many were hoping for further updates.

No one can resist the cat distribution system

Thankfully, viewers didn’t have to wait too long to get an update about this feline. The original poster included a new video a few days later to show that he is just a chill guy. In a new video, he captioned “Why don’t you have a passenger princess?” showing a video of him getting out of a seemingly empty car before showing a picture of the princess in question. Evidently, this responsible car owner couldn’t let go of the well-behaved lady.

Viewers were ecstatic that the cat distribution system worked.

“Thank you for keeping her!!!! nothing better than a cat bestie,” wrote one excited commenter. “U KEPT IT YAAAY” said another.

Others were completely taken with the expression on this furry passenger’s face.

“The way she looked at the camera tho,” wrote one user, to which the creator responded, “Her side eye tho.”

This cat seems to be a part of the family now, though that isn’t exactly a surprise. The number of stray animals in America is astronomical. The American Society For the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals notes that 6.3 million domestic animals enter shelters every year. Unfortunately, only about four million pets get adopted through normal means. When life gives you cats, the best thing to do is accept that cat as part of your forever family and never let go, especially when one practically crawls into your lap. There are no statics on how many strays there are in America, which means abandoned animals could be even higher. Stories like this are a win-win situation — both parties get something out of being united by the cat distribution system.

