Chris Brown was predictably roasted for throwing a tantrum over his Grammys loss

This may come as a bit of a surprise, but Chris Brown, the artist notorious for keeping his cool, did not take his Sunday night Grammys loss very well.

The 33-year-old was up for Best R&B Album, along with Robert Glasper, Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, and PJ Morton. The award ultimately went to pianist and record producer Glasper, who won his fifth Grammy in a decade for his album 2022 Black Radio III.

Yet, this was a surprise to Brown, who had evidently never heard of his competition. Shortly after the win, Brown took to his Instagram stories where he appeared to have a meltdown over the loss.

“YALL PLAYING 😂😂😂😂😂 WHO DA F–K IS THIS?” he all-caps shared in one panel along with a Google search for Glasper. In another, he wrote: “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” In a third story, Brown joked, “I gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica,” followed by a fourth image of himself playing a harmonica, writing: “NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED! HARMONICA BREZZY.”

At any rate, despite the fact that he Brown deleted the tantrum soon after — naturally, it didn’t take long for screenshots to hit Twitter.

Chris Brown throws hissy fit on Instagram following his #GRAMMYs loss to Robert Glasper. pic.twitter.com/K1OifojXJq — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) February 5, 2023

Shockingly, people didn’t have too much grace for Brown, who has still not been completely forgiven for his 2009 domestic violence incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna which just happened to coincide with the 51st Grammy Awards.

“The funniest thing about Chris Brown’s Grammy meltdown is also the saddest,” tweeted author Gerrick Kennedy. “Robert Glasper is an icon and this is an award voted on by your peers. You can dislike the outcome but posting about not knowing who he is only embarrasses you as an artist.”

The funniest thing about Chris Brown’s Grammy meltdown is also the saddest: Robert Glasper is an icon and this is an award voted on by your peers. You can dislike the outcome but posting about not knowing who he is only embarrasses you as an artist. — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) February 5, 2023

abusers losing will always make me laugh — rach (@saidltsosadly) February 5, 2023

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is isn't the flex he thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/FVgBQfltZN — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 5, 2023

Others pointed out that Brown could perhaps stand to learn a thing or two from Glasper.

Robert Glasper might could help Chris Brown finally make a song that doesn’t sound like 2013. https://t.co/qbwvB13rzD — Bayangston Hughes (@CharleyBravoJr) February 6, 2023

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is… is the reason all of Chris Brown songs sound the same — Maybe: Jacoby (@Getthebagcoach) February 6, 2023

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is makes sense. He’s made the same album 3x in a row — 285 Hates You Too (@285Slim) February 6, 2023

Instead of Chris Brown being nasty in his IG stories towards Robert Glasper he needs to be trying to set up a studio session with him, but I digress! — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 5, 2023

And then some people got to the root of why Brown actually might be so mad — and it’s not about Glasper.

Chris Brown has 20 nominations and 1 win. He taking out his frustrations on Robert Glasper but them 19 Ls are the real enemy — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) February 5, 2023

Ouch, when you look at it that way, 20 losses has got to hurt. Maybe Brown should remove himself from consideration entirely. After all, you can’t lose if you’re never nominated, right?