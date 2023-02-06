Chris Brown was predictably roasted for throwing a tantrum over his Grammys loss
This may come as a bit of a surprise, but Chris Brown, the artist notorious for keeping his cool, did not take his Sunday night Grammys loss very well.
The 33-year-old was up for Best R&B Album, along with Robert Glasper, Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, and PJ Morton. The award ultimately went to pianist and record producer Glasper, who won his fifth Grammy in a decade for his album 2022 Black Radio III.
Yet, this was a surprise to Brown, who had evidently never heard of his competition. Shortly after the win, Brown took to his Instagram stories where he appeared to have a meltdown over the loss.
“YALL PLAYING 😂😂😂😂😂 WHO DA F–K IS THIS?” he all-caps shared in one panel along with a Google search for Glasper. In another, he wrote: “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” In a third story, Brown joked, “I gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica,” followed by a fourth image of himself playing a harmonica, writing: “NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED! HARMONICA BREZZY.”
At any rate, despite the fact that he Brown deleted the tantrum soon after — naturally, it didn’t take long for screenshots to hit Twitter.
Shockingly, people didn’t have too much grace for Brown, who has still not been completely forgiven for his 2009 domestic violence incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna which just happened to coincide with the 51st Grammy Awards.
“The funniest thing about Chris Brown’s Grammy meltdown is also the saddest,” tweeted author Gerrick Kennedy. “Robert Glasper is an icon and this is an award voted on by your peers. You can dislike the outcome but posting about not knowing who he is only embarrasses you as an artist.”
abusers losing will always make me laugh— rach (@saidltsosadly) February 5, 2023
Others pointed out that Brown could perhaps stand to learn a thing or two from Glasper.
And then some people got to the root of why Brown actually might be so mad — and it’s not about Glasper.
Ouch, when you look at it that way, 20 losses has got to hurt. Maybe Brown should remove himself from consideration entirely. After all, you can’t lose if you’re never nominated, right?