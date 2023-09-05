Concerned ‘Star Wars’ fans are putting their faith in Dave Filoni for ‘Ahsoka’

As of writing, Ahsoka has found success since its debut on DisneyPlus. And with episode four soon to be released, there has been a mixed bag of those who like the series and those who felt like this former Jedi Padawan isn’t like the one they know in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But despite these fears, some still have faith in the show and its characters, for good reason.

Over on r/StarWars, fans were reminded that Ahsoka Tano was a character that Dave Filoni created with George Lucas in 2003, as stated before on the official Star Wars website. They were also reassured to trust Filoni with the direction he’s taking with this character in this Disney Plus show and to have faith that he gives this character the justice she deserves.

According to IMDb, Filoni worked on numerous Star Wars projects, such as The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Mandalorian, just to name a few. Before his ventures with LucasFilms, he was a director for Avatar: The Last Airbender for nine episodes. So surely he can be trusted on Ahsoka.

Despite the facts, this sentiment sparked some debate amongst fans, with one being concerned that the Star Wars showrunner has “too much control.” Some have also agreed that Filoni “tends to fixate too much” on his characters. Meanwhile, some argue that the show’s main character isn’t given much limelight in her solo series.

One person calculated her lines of dialogue during the first three episodes and claimed that out of the 2 hours and 18 minutes, Ahsoka only spoke for “roughly” 16 minutes. Some believed she deserved more than that, especially if the show was based on her character arc. Due to the lack of screen time and dialogue, many claimed that Ahsoka should just be called “Star Wars: Rebels season 5.”

Regardless, some are still keen to see where this show goes, especially since it’s only been out for two weeks. Many agreed that it’s still early to judge Ahsoka and that this isn’t the same character we saw in 2003. This is someone post-Rebels who’s grown up and matured. Let’s not forget the amazing shows that Filoni has made and his strong understanding of the franchise. But then again, Filoni thought Grogu was a bad idea, so maybe there is a fair reason why fans should be concerned.

As of writing, Ahsoka received a Certified Fresh critics score of 87 percent and an average audience score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite its praises, the show was criticized for its lack of consistency with the franchise’s lore. It was also reported that the show’s debut numbers fell short compared to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s.

If you want to follow this Jedi’s journey across the galaxy, new episodes of Ahsoka come out every Wednesday on Disney Plus.