‘Could you imagine taking a nap and waking up to your dog doing this?’: Dog’s daring mission is a reminder to close your windows

Every good parent will encourage their children — yes, including their fur-children — to keep following their dreams wherever the wind happens to take them. That is, of course, unless your dream involves growing up to be James Bond’s four-legged, wet-nosed counterpart, in which case you’ll wind up facing backlash from both your parents and the community at large for the sake of your health.

One daring canine learned this exact life lesson not terribly long ago, no doubt giving TikTok one of the most marked collective heart attacks of the summer.

Indeed, an open window and a surplus of curiosity was all this pup needed to embark on his own personal Mission: Impawssible, teetering in and around the ledge as terrified onlookers, many of whom wasted no time getting into prime catching position, watched with baited breath.

Thankfully, the dog’s owner managed to rope him back into the house before the unthinkable happened, eliciting cheers from a crowd who no doubt would have remained standing for as long as that dog would have flirted with gravity at its most fatal. While we’re on this, we’re also going to go out on a limb and say that the many pieces of advice shouted at the dog — such as not to jump — were said ironically so as to properly cope with one of the most stressful situations of our time.

A lesson to all pet owners out there; keep your windows closed. We’ve all seen Cats & Dogs, The Revenge of Kitty Galore, and Paws Unite!; it’s no secret that our furry friends are way in over their heads with some dire clandestine activities, so the least we can do is play our part in making sure the sleeper agents can’t be unwillingly called into work.