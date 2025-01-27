Cute winter boots meaning on TikTok, explained.

So, we can all agree that TikTok hasn’t been the same since the ban right? Users have made all kinds of complaints, from the algorithm being messed up, to some of their favorite creators being unfollowed.

Recommended Videos

To make things worse, there seems to be a new kind of censorship system the app is using, which isn’t too surprising considering the entire ban seems to be a PR stunt conducted by the President himself. Amidst these strange times, it looks like everyone is starting to speak in code on the app as well. If you’re tired of feeling lost on your FYP, we can help with one thing. Here’s the “cute winter boots” trend explained.

What does “Cute Winter Boots” mean on TikTok?

If you haven’t stumbled on the bootsy side of TikTok yet, good for you. For some users, however, there’s an ongoing trend of creators talking about “cute winter boots,” or using the words as tags in videos completely unrelated. This has to have been hell for anyone who was genuinely looking for a new pair of stylish boots, but the real meaning has nothing to do with December fashion.

The “cute winter boots” trend is a code word for creators to have discussions where they can spread information, share safety tips, and organize community programs in the country’s new political climate without fear of censorship.

This phrase has been used especially to discuss ways to resist ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some people have shared videos about cute winter boots for “walking on ice” while others have shared tips for the “best winter boots.” Moreover, it is used as a smokescreen to talk about government resistance of all kinds and uses TikTok’s algorithm against it. Because TikTok tends to prioritize videos about products that can push revenue, videos tagged with items like trendy boots get more visibility, helping these creators push their message even further.

Creators are also using the tag in versatile ways such as talking about boots in the videos while holding up notepads with activist messages or resistance tips. Others are labeling products in their TikTok shop as boots with links that lead to topical books on activism or other resources.

Is “Cute Winter Boots” working?

The problem with code words like “cute winter boots,” which was created without a general consensus, is that it’s working almost too well. Videos tagged with this phrase can have content ranging from community planning for marginalized groups, to conservatives accusing people of using the tag to plan violent or illegal acts. Sadly, the problem is that nobody really knows what it means, and those who do aren’t always uniform in what it represents.

This is a problem with many buzzwords that go viral online, where the original meaning becomes so obscured that the word or phrase no longer has any relevance. Like creator Lee Tepper (as seen above) said in a video on the cute winter boots tag, if you’re searching for a supportive community to help you through the times we’re in, the best way to do so is to find real-life community programs. Online organizations and resources have existed before the current administration that provide aid and support for anyone who needs it right now. While TikTok is a great tool for outreach and even activism, it can’t and shouldn’t end there and we shouldn’t rely on it solely for community support.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy