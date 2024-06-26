‘Cybertuck. Solving problems that aren’t problems since 2023’: Mom tears Cybertruck ad to pieces by proving it’s literally just a normal car

Tesla’s new Cybertruck is making its rounds on the internet and people are very divisive. The truck is a large bulky vehicle with a smooth exterior and futuristic look, and people either love it or love to hate it.

The EV truck retails for an average of $108, 667, according to USA Today, but sales aren’t exactly through the roof; so far Tesla has only sold about 8,000 trucks. For most people, the high price point doesn’t feel worth it, but Techie Dani on TikTok has taken it upon herself to convince the mom demographic that this vehicle is perfect for them.

Her reasonings for why moms should adopt the Cybertruck lifestyle included ample storage space such as a ‘hidden drawer’, doors that open 90 degrees making it easy to load kids in and out, and all the leg room in the back seat.

She also noted that thanks to the Tonneau cover over the trunk she can easily store the stroller or groceries without fear of them getting wet. In the front seat, there’s a tray between the driver’s and passenger’s seats for great diaper bag storage.

However, people in the comments weren’t really buying her argument, saying she’d just described features that every minivan has and that the car is comparable to that which you would see in the Roblox video game.

Further proving their point, Melissa Gutierrez made a video comparing the features of her Volkswagen minivan to that of Techie Dani’s cybertruck.

First and foremost, she can fit her stroller easily into the back of her car just like Dani, and the trunk closes just the same, protecting it from the rain. Melissa also showcased her doors opening just as wide as Dani’s and even demonstrated having room for seven people in her car instead of the five that Dani boasted.

Sure, Dani has a trey below her dashboard for a diaper bag or purse, but according to Melissa’s video, you can just as easily toss that stuff into the floor space of the passenger seat.

Oh, and that hidden drawer? It’s a glove compartment. Every car has one.

Dani’s final argument was that she looked like a “total badass” driving her kids around, to which Melissa responded, “When you become a parent, no one thinks you’re ‘badass’.”

Commenters agree that a Cybertruck seems like a waste of money when it can’t offer anything a regular van or SUV can’t. One person said that the vehicle gives off ultimate “peaked in high school” vibes and others joked that the Cybertruck even has a previous feature called wheels. What an innovation.

Unfortunately for Techie Dani, her appeal to the moms of the world isn’t going to work this time. They’ll keep the Cybertruck for Soundcloud rappers with too much money and influencers who rent one out for the day to look cool in their Instagram photos.

Better luck next time.

