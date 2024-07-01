‘Daughter of the year’: Woman goes to the dentist after getting a spicy lip tattoo, and lets him think it’s a lot more wholesome than it is

When getting a racy tattoo, or any tattoo at all that your parents might disapprove of, it’s important to take into consideration the best place to put your new ink for optimal coverage.

That way if you’re embarrassed or ashamed of it later on, or pray that your parents never find out, it’s much easier to avoid a slip-up. Some people go for the hip or lower back, others opt for it in between their fingers, or even on the bottoms of their feet.

One of the most common hidden ink places is the inside of the bottom lip. Legend has it that inner lip tattoos don’t last long, and the odds of someone pulling down your lip to take a look at it are pretty low. That is, except in one very specific instance.

At the dentist’s office.

Most of the time, as an adult, this would be no big deal. But Rachel Roberts on TikTok, was in for a unique brand of humiliation when her childhood dentist discovered her racy lip tat.

Apparently, her 72-year-old dentist, who has been caring for her since she was nine caught a glimpse of her “Daddy” lip tattoo, but luckily (or not) he seems to have misunderstood it. After her appointment, he went around the office telling everyone that she had a tattoo dedicated to her father. Daughter of the year, right?

Fortunately, Rachel isn’t the only one who has found themselves in this oddly specific predicament. One commenter shared that her “Bite Me” lip tattoo is mutually ignored by her and her dentist, who has known her since birth. Proud lip tattoo owners from “Juicy” to “Please?” chimed in in the comment section letting Rachel know that she definitely isn’t alone, listing the dozens of people they never want to see their tattoo.

A commenter even likened the experience to getting STI testing from the OBGYN who delivered her. Awkward but necessary.

If you’re thinking of getting a lip tattoo as a next inked endeavor, you should probably keep a couple of things in mind. First, according to Hush Aesthetic, the rumor that lip tattoos eventually go away can be true, but not always. Many people have theirs their whole lives, they just fade over time due to the acids and sugars in your food. It’s largely dependent on diet, smoking habits, and plain old genetics.

Of course, you should also be conscious of who you may never want to see your lip tattoo. If you’re thinking of getting something you would rather die than show your lifelong dentist, maybe pick another spot.

Otherwise, you may end up in the running for an impromptu Daughter of the Year award, just like Rachel.

