‘Definitely dad of the year’: Handy pops constructs an entire tiny home and makes his kid’s entire childhood

Contrary to popular belief, there is an incomprehensible gulf of difference between a father and a dad.

A father will teach you how to read, but a dad will make up complete nonsense words and convince you that they’re real. A father will pick you up from school, but a dad will blast the most embarrassing music possible while doing so. A father will love you unconditionally, but a dad will love you unconditionally in a certain tongue-in-cheek way that’s meant to be known rather than understood, and that’s the best kind of love there is, really.

TikTok‘s @jordanflomofficial, ladies and gentlemen, is an undiluted dad, because if his teeny tiny daughter wants a miniature house of her own — nay, if Jordan simply wants her to have a miniature house of her own — you’d best believe that Jordan is going to pull out all of the dad stops to make it happen.

The scene is perfect; a muscular rock-and-roll soundtrack, a surplus of lumber and heavy-duty tools, and a determinedly masculine sense of purpose. The goal? To make sure his daughter has the prettiest little home-within-a-home imaginable, complete with flower beds for her very pink carnations, a closet for all of her sparkly dresses, and a drive-thru window through which she can pass some adorably tiny meals to her very satisfied customers (i.e. mom and dad), whose orders she writes down on an in-house chalkboard titled “Emerson’s Cafe.”

To make matters even better, this is very routine behavior for Jordan; a glance at his TikTok profile reveals that he’s the father of triplets (meaning he has two more houses to build), all of whom he readily involves in his fatherly shenanigans, and who will likely be on the receiving end of many workshop-born gifts for years to come.

Indeed, Emerson and her sisters are surely going to have plenty of wonderful memories to look back on, which will do wonders for them as they grow up. According to FamilySearch.org, childhood memories play a crucial role in helping us develop our personalities and identities, and have a hand in guiding many decisions we make about our lives, whether it’s the steps we take for a morning routine or deciding what we want out of our relationships. In short, Emerson and her siblings will be anything but lost on what love looks like, and that’s the greatest gift of all.

So good on you, Jordan; a father may ensure that his house is safe for his kids to grow up in, but a dad will make his kids their very own house; one that’s full of that very same love he fosters in his own.

