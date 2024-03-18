Did Angelina Jolie lose her leg?

What’s the public’s infatuation with Angelina Jolie and her legs? Your guess is as good as mine. But it seems to have all started with her infamous leg dress at the 2012 Oscars, when her thigh-high black Versace slit took on a life of its own in the form of endless memes following Hollywood’s biggest night.

Angelina jolie's leg and dress at the oscars (photo) pic.twitter.com/16tw3EpZ — 😎 (@ialian) February 27, 2012

Looking back, especially with the red carpet fashion we have now, this wasn’t a particularly wild or scandalous look, and yet the internet will always find something to turn into a meme for years to come. Even now, the Angelina Jolie leg moment comes up on Oscars fashion listicles and occasionally makes its way back through the meme cycle.

The latest scandal regarding Angelina Jolie and her legs is a photoshopped image claiming that the actress lost one of her legs in a car accident.

A woman who lost a leg to cancer was shocked when her picture was used by putting Angelina Jolie's face on her photohttps://t.co/UL2M7ImrIP#angelinajolie pic.twitter.com/VSuQfwMfoF — Angelina Jolie Fan (@brangelinablog) November 10, 2023 The photoshopped picture was circulating on Facebook, Twitter, and Angelina Jolie fan pages with many fans expressing their concern and sentiments for the actress. As it turns out, according to The Scottish Sun, the original photo was a young woman who had taken the photo after receiving an amputation surgery which reportedly saved her life after being diagnosed with neurofibromatosis. She told The Scottish Sun that she was confused and concerned about the image more than anything else.



The 25-year-old saw the edited version of her photo and knew that it was hers immediately. Angelina Jolie and her team have not addressed the photo-shopped image.

Most Angelina Jolie fans likely were saved for falling for this photo-editing job, since the editing job itself isn’t the most convincing thing on the internet. Either way, it’s important to fact-check botched photos like this one.