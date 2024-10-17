‘Did he eat the Nickelodeon slime?’: Hungry dog chows down on dangerous poison, and now she has a big problem

Some dogs are like trash cans with legs — they’ll literally eat anything and everything including stuff that could potentially kill them. That is exactly what TikToker Jahyda Dixon’s dog did when it got its paws on something it shouldn’t have.

In a short ten-second clip posted to TikTok, we see Jahyda’s dog sitting in a vet’s office and she’s clearly not very well. The video currently has 22 million views on the app with 2 million likes proving that dog videos (and cat videos) still reign supreme when it comes to making a viral hit on the internet. Some things never change.

Fair warning, the video is pretty gross, featuring some neon green vomit that looks like something out of a toxic waste dump, so watch the clip at your own risk. The viral “yep, that’s me” audio accompanying the video ties the whole thing together and makes you wonder how this dog ended up puking such a foul-looking substance.

I imagine everyone’s eyes in that room were watering. I felt a bit sick just watching the clip on my phone, imagine being there in person. But anyway, what we really want to know is what that alien liquid is. In all my years I’ve never seen puke come out that particular shade of green before. And the texture — it’s a thick, stringy kind of liquid — it looks out of this world.

Most of the comments wondered if Jahyda’s dog had eaten slime, more specifically the neon green slime Nickelodeon uses; it does kind of look like it. Others joked that the pup had eaten Ozempic, the diabetes medication that has notoriously been used by celebrities for weight loss. Some compared this to another dog video that went viral recently in which a dog was taken to the vet after eating a bunch of Orbeez.

What did the dog actually eat?

So what was that mysterious green mushy mess? What in the world could make vomit turn that bright color? Well, lucky for us, Jahyda returned with a story time video explaining that while she was out running errands — for her dogs, mind you — her pups at home busted out of their cage and decided to chow down on a bag of rodent pesticide.

@jahydadixon__ Replying to @josie they are perfectly fine and thank you to the vet/nurses that helped our babies 🫶🏽 ♬ original sound – Jahyda Dixon

Yeah. Gross.

Thankfully Jahyda got both her doggos to the vet immediately and luckily only one of them had decided to munch on the rat poison. Although this might sound like a rare occurrence, it’s more common than you’d think. In 2021 there were over 400,000 cases of pets falling ill after apparently consuming poisonous substances according to Fruitvillevet.com. An article from Directlinegroup.co.uk found that roughly 7% of pet poisoning cases ended with the animal sadly passing away, so it’s definitely not something to be taken lightly!

Anyways, Jahyda’s dog did have to have her stomach pumped but it could have been a lot worse. It looks like the poor little dog ate quite a bit, and now I’m wondering if rat poison is really that tasty or something.

Jahyda also confirmed that both of her dogs are well looked after and presumably well-fed. They were clearly just seeking a new culinary experience and definitely found one. Hopefully, they won’t be making the same mistake anytime soon.

