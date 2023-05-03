Discord, emulating Twitter in the worst way, enrages users with announced change to usernames

While the world stays focused on Twitter and its continuing troubles, there are a number of other social sites that are flourishing. Discord is one of those sites, but a new change has users having fits, with some saying the site is copying Twitter in the worst way.

On Wednesday, Discord announced it was “changing our username system to make it easier for you to connect with your friends and to give you more control over your identity on Discord!” Basically, since 2015, Discord usernames have been case-sensitive, with a number attached – called a discriminator.

“This lets you have the same username as someone else as long as you have different discriminators or different case letters,” the company said. “However, this also means you have to remember a set of 4-digit numbers and account for case sensitivity to connect with your friends.”

Discord said it wanted to “make it easier” to find friends while allowing users to still use their preferred names on the site. How is it doing this? By “removing discriminators and introducing new, unique usernames (@username) and display names.”

Does that @ symbol look familiar? It should, because that’s what Twitter uses for its own usernames. Discord said names have to change from “discriminators” to “(@username).” While it’s getting rolled out slowly, the change is mandatory for all users.

The thing is, the whole discriminator thing is why a lot of people gravitated to Discord in the first place. While Twitter is meant to be social, and for users to be rewarded by getting attention, Discord is a different beast.

Discord demonstrated permitted characters for the change:

Latin characters (a-z)

Numbers (0-9)

Certain special characters Underscore ( _ ) Period ( . )



It also shared restrictions:

Usernames must be at least 2 characters and at most 32 characters long

and Usernames are case insensitive and forced lowercase

Usernames cannot use any other special characters besides underscore ( _ ) and period ( . )

Usernames cannot use 2 consecutive period characters ( . ) (.a.b. is allowed, a..b. is not allowed)

Usernames are unique to each user and no two users can share the same username

Usernames (and Display Names) must adhere to our Community Guidelines . Some examples of Usernames that are not permitted include: Usernames used to impersonate Discord, Discord staff, or Discord system messages Usernames used to impersonate an individual, group, or organization Usernames that attack other people or promote hate Usernames that contain sexually explicit language

Community Guidelines Some examples of Usernames that are not permitted include:

Well, that’s a lot of rules. Unsurprisingly, this news was not met with fanfare from users. The most common refrain? Well, take a look.

Hey seriously @discord WHAT THE FUCK!?https://t.co/RNTmGCP6q4



Why would you introduce USERNAME SCARCITY when one of your biggest benefits has been the Discriminator system? There's no camping/squatting issues on your platform specifically BECAUSE you have the added digits. — Wolf, Wings Not Included 💉6/2⁉ w/ v2.0 (@WolfWings) May 3, 2023

And that’s not the end of the rant. “Also seriously this is a MASSIVE break and will wreck a LOT of long-standing (like decades old at this point) links people have had to your system, business cards, etc.”

The main point of contention is losing a name because it gets claimed by someone else during the rollout of the change. Another issue is the only latin characters. “[It] sucks to be you if you’re from a non-US country that uses more than 7-bit ASCII and enjoyed that Discord had first-class Unicode support before,” WolfWings said.

Is that the only unhappy camper? Not by a longshot.

great that discord rolled out the new username system that limits the amount of unique usernames! i cant wait for the new era of bots singling out desirable usernames to steal and sell, as well as all the "user048960" shit that comepletely negates the confusion part of this! — WORLD'S WORST ULTRAKILLER (@LEPIDELECTRIC) May 3, 2023

This user commented on their own post with a nice dig: “[Discord] i hope you’re proud of this awful system.”

Others are asking for at least a reevaluation.

I'm begging someone at @discord to please, please study the unique identifier problem and maybe, just maybe, hold off on this change until they think of a less hairbrained way to do it.



This is just gonna lead to username sniping and fake users and pissed-off people. — Xy ❄🦊 (@XylariaVG) May 3, 2023

This user said the change is antithetical to what the site is all about.

I absolutely hate this change, not having complete strangers be able find and message you was the whole point https://t.co/tGPtVebqWr — Aura ([email protected]) (@MOOMANiBE) May 3, 2023

“Discord is not Twitter,” they said. “I don’t need or want public exposure on it.”

Change is never a welcome proposition to legacy users of a site, we all get that. However, with this type of backlash it seems like Discord is moving away from what made it popular in the first place. On the other hand, Twitter is failing and it’s only a matter of time before another site steps up and delivers what Twitter used to provide. It could very well be Discord.