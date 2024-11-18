‘Do not play with me’: A Spirit Airlines catfight re-emerges as the company does the little bankruptcy dance

Getting along with co-workers can be a little tricky at the best of times, especially when working in close proximity. However, two Spirit Airlines employees recently upped the ante when their disagreement devolved into a slew of colorful insults that would make anyone want to quit their job. The incident, which was captured on video, has been doing the rounds on social media as the company files for bankruptcy.

Recommended Videos

The clip, shared by CryptidPolitics on X, features two women arguing behind the check-in counter, with the elder one shoving her younger counterpart onto the baggage belt. They get in each others’ faces for a bit before the woman who was pushed tries to leave. When other employees step in to break it up, the older woman yells insults at her. “Do not play with me, ’cause I’m not the one or the two… just go, you ain’t gonna do nothing. Like I said, keep my f*****g name out your mouth, b***h,” she said.

I’m sure other airlines can’t wait to bring Spirit Airlines employees on to their teams to increase internal morale and customer satisfaction.



pic.twitter.com/phWqZ3THYR — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 18, 2024

The exchange, which quickly became a viral sensation, is not a good look for Spirit Airlines, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 18. The decision is not surprising, since the company has been dealing with financial losses, increased debt, and a merger that went sideways after the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement via NBC News, the company said it arranged a $300 million deal with bondholders to prevent it from going under.

Folks on social media were quick to point out that if all the employees at Spirit Airlines were as combative as the pair in the viral video, they might have trouble finding a new employer. But to be fair, it is unclear what the argument between the two women was about. From the little context in their exchange, the problem seemed to be of a personal nature.

The airline plans to end its bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2025. Despite its financial predicament, the company says it will be business as usual with ticket sales and other operations continuing. “I am pleased we have reached an agreement with a supermajority of both our loyalty and convertible bondholders on a comprehensive recapitalization of the Company, which is a strong vote of confidence in Spirit and our long-term plan,” Spirit CEO and president Ted Christie said.

“The most important thing to know is that you can continue to book and fly now and in the future,” Christie added, assuring customers that their Thanksgiving travel plans will not be interrupted. The last time Spirit Airlines turned a profit was in 2019. Fast forward a few years, and the company will be deferring $1.1 billion in debt payments until 2025. Its new bankruptcy deal includes a commitment of $350 million in equity investment from bondholders – the equivalent of $795 million in outstanding debt.

Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy woes come about a week after two flights were hit by bullets while trying to land in Haiti on Nov. 11. One crew member sustained minor injuries in the attack on Flight 951. The plane, which was traveling from Florida to Port-au-Prince, eventually changed course and landed safely in the Dominican Republic. An inspection to determine the amount of damage to the aircraft was carried out after passengers were taken to safety.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy