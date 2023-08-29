‘Doesn’t each unit have its own lock?’: Hero woman wins acclaim for savagely mocking man who accused her of theft

Sometimes it feels like people on TikTok have nothing better to do than accuse people of things they didn’t do and argue. Whether it be disputes over neighborhood noise, poor service, or airplane seats, you can’t go three videos without seeing some sort of argument break out.

This particular video is no exception. The woman in this TikTok was trying to load items from her storage unit into her car. Hen she came back in from packing some of her belongings into her truck, a couple was using the code to open the door. After it opened, she slipped in after them. This was, apparently, the wrong move. The couple decides to berate her for following them through the door and “piggybacking” off of them. They then went on to accuse her of stealing from the storage unit and using them to break into the facility.

After they began to accuse her, she whipped out her phone to record them calling her a thief and added her own hilarious, mocking retorts, pointing out that his profiling her, a Black woman, as a thief was racist. After the whole ordeal, she captioned her video with the exact date and location of the incident.

@_captainb This happened 7/4/2023. I was already having a rough day and moving things out of my storage unit all by myself and I found myself being accosted by this belligerent couple. (May i add that i was definitely a legit patron of this business and i was renting storage unit #3017 at the time of the incident) This man and his wife started harassing me and following me around the building and accusing me of being a thief. Such thugs! I felt so attacked by them! #karens #racist ♬ original sound – _captainb

Commenters were quick to jump on the videographer’s side, praising her mocking tone and hilarious attitude. Some people said that, even though they underestimated the fear of having someone break into your storage unit, the fact that she had keys should’ve eliminated that fear. “Even if she didn’t unlock the front door, doesn’t each unit have its own lock? Like how would she even steal?” another comment pointed out.

According to a study done by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health, racial discrimination is an issue in the storage unit and out of it. In fact, 37% of workers of color reported experiencing racial discrimination in the workplace. On top of that 44% of Black workers report experiencing racial discrimination on a daily basis. Researchers believe that excessive discrimination like this can have a negative effect on a person’s health. And those statistics are only in the workplace, not even accounting for discrimination that happens on the street, in restaurants, and in and out of storage units.

The woman in the video followed up to explain the whole context of the situation, letting the followers know that she very much knew the code and and was not engaging in larceny, just walking in while the door was open. In the end, her lighthearted and hilarious attitude during a bad situation left the score at TikToker: 1 Karens: 0.