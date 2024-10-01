‘Dog took the whole door’: Anxious dog takes stress eating to a new level when he’s left unsupervised

Image Credit: Disney
Anxious dog takes stress eating to a new level when he's left unsupervised
Screengrabs via sillylilgoosie
When good intentions backfire.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 06:40 am

In many ways, becoming a dog parent is not completely unlike having a human child. New parents learn as they tread the winding path of parenthood, they can make mistakes but will strive to correct them. While sometimes it can get overwhelming, especially when one has other responsibilities and worries, at the end of the day, unconditional love for the baby will come out on top.

One undeniable difference between dogs and human babies is that canines can take their stress chewing to incredibly destructive levels. This dog momma, going by sillylilgoosie on TikTok, was faced with this reality when she got home from work to discover that her dog Q had done unprecedented damage to her bathroom door. She had decided to leave him in there instead of his crate, which was a mistake she was not aware of at the time. Indeed, the TikToker left home that day wholly unprepared for the level of destruction she would return to.

“’Cause you had a bad day”

@sillylilgoosie

#fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Silly lil Fyucker

If you don’t have a garden or yard where you can leave your dog while you are out and about, it may be best to get a crate and train your dog to perceive it as a safe space. Having established the crate as a safe space, leaving your dog alone anywhere in the house that isn’t the crate is a recipe for disaster.

Our TikTok heroine had good intentions. Having to go to work, she decided that it would be better to leave Q locked inside her bathroom rather than his crate so he could have more space. This was a huge mistake because not only was Q likely bored out of his mind but being left by himself in a different place than he’s used to for hours may have caused him to chow on the bathroom door.

On those occasional days when everything seems to go sideways, we can end up getting hyper-emotional and saying things we don’t mean. This is what happened with this TikToker, who was visibly upset after a bad day at work and returned home to find an unbelievable degree of wreckage.

Netizens in the comments were quick to judge her for her harsh words, which prompted her to address the criticism in a subsequent TikTok:

@sillylilgoosie

#fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Silly lil Fyucker

In a previous video, she had already explained she never planned on getting rid of her dog. In addition, with her anger having died down, she had since made peace with the fact that she would have to get a new door as soon as she got paid:

@sillylilgoosie

#stitch with @Silly lil Fyucker #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Silly lil Fyucker

If there is any remaining doubt about how much the TikToker loves Q, and how unwilling she would be to part with her pup, she has since uploaded many more videos proving just how important he is to her:

@sillylilgoosie

#fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Silly lil Fyucker

She even went full-on sarcasm on the commenters who criticized her:

@sillylilgoosie

Replying to @lots of love #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Silly lil Fyucker

We all have bad days and we all have said things we’ve regretted or did not mean. We’re human, it happens. What is important is that we learn from our mistakes, apologize, be willing to admit fault when we should, and endeavor to improve. It’s unfortunate that a bathroom door had to be obliterated in the process, but sillylilgoosie learned what not to do from then on. Ultimately, the door may be gone and a new one will be in its place, but nothing will ever replace Q or the love his owner has for him.

