‘Don’t leave us on a cliff hanger!!!!’: Woman turns therapy drive into a therapy dive when she flees car and flings herself from clifftop

For many, immersing themselves in nature offers a therapeutic escape, whether to release pent-up energy or find a serene space to reflect and recharge. Whether taking a silent walk in the park, hiking through a dense forest, or driving aimlessly, they create a space to unwind, reflect, and let go of the stresses of daily life.

In a TikTok video, user Sarah (@hinder__surprise) shared a short clip where her sister, Carlee asked her to drive around for a therapy drive to “let off some steam.” The video, recorded from inside the vehicle, shows Carlee standing on a cliff and seemingly admiring the magnificent view. No one knows for sure what’s going on in her head as Sarah and her other companions observe her from the car.

One of the women is singing, while someone says jokingly, “She’s gonna jump.” Carlee then takes a few steps forward, as someone asks, “Imagine if she just fell, what would you do?” At about the same time, Carlee crouches slightly before jumping off the cliff, prompting the women to scream in shock at what they had just witnessed. The video cuts off at that moment.

Sarah’s video has gone viral, with more than 8 million views. Everyone is asking the same questions, concerned about what happened to Carlee and whether she’s okay after that jump. One user commented, “Don’t leave us on a cliff hanger!!!!” Another was clearly worried, writing, “UPDATE??? PART 2??? HALP?” Others noted that Sarah and her companions “spoke it into existence” and that it was “the most perfectly timed video.”

Sarah replied to some comments, saying that her sister was fine. After all, she wouldn’t have posted the video if something had seriously happened to her. It turns out, there was a grassy area just below the cliff that couldn’t be seen from where Sarah was. “She jumped down onto a grassy bit that we were unaware was there,” Sarah answered. One commenter asked which song they were singing in the car, to which Sarah replied it was Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory.”

Sarah posted another short clip just to show viewers what happened afterward. This time, Carlee is heading back to the car — seemingly fine and in one piece — with Sarah following behind her. The text read, “Me marching my sister back to the car after thinking she’d hopped off a cliff.” Sarah said she didn’t think the video “would cause such concern,” and Carlee herself posted a comment saying, “Heyyy how y’all doing? I am very much alive thanks for the concern.”

After Carlee’s heart-stopping cliff jump, Sarah immediately got out of the car and went to the cliff to see what happened to her sister. Carlee was totally unharmed, which pissed off her sister as she had to walk through sheep excrement in her Crocs in order to rush to her sister. One user commented, “She’s fine it’s you who need therapy after this,” and indeed, it most likely took a moment for Sarah’s heart to stop pounding in her chest after witnessing her sister pull that stunt. Everyone was just relieved to know that Carlee was fine, and apparently, her therapy cliff dive was all she needed to release some tension.

