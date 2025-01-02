Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok-laramarassa
Image via TikTok/laramarassa
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Dont let Balenciaga see this’: Aussie man parading bare feet at a McDonald’s accidentally recreates the most bizarre fashion trend of 2024

The fashion house is taking notes as we speak.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Jan 2, 2025 05:55 am

It is not every day that you get to pierce the bubble of high fashion, but once it happens, like in this TikTok video, it’s a marvel to see. And here, a faceless video of a man in much too small flip flops seems to have been dropped straight out of a Balenciaga designer’s whiteboard.

Recommended Videos

2024 has been a year of wild events, including but not limited to: two eclipses, the collective thirst over Luigi Mangione, and a meteor shower. But delightful accidents don’t always happen in the sky, sometimes they are fashionable coincidences that happen at a McDonald’s in Australia. But as all the wacky fashionistas say, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

Remember, fashion is subjective!

@laramarassa

Rawr 🫦🫦#aussielife

♬ original sound – Abram Engle

The video in question was posted by TikTok user @LaraMarassa, and captioned “An Aussie Tiger in the wild,” has amassed 7 million likes and over 40 thousand comments. The perplexing video shows a faceless man at a McDonald’s counter wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and what either used to be full-length flip flops that were then halved or very small flip-flops with too-large straps. The video, which has crossed 68 million views has since spawned thousands of comments stating how similar Aussie Tiger’s flip-flops are to another footwear made by the brand Balenciaga.

This recreation of the viral flip flops in @LaraMarassa ‘s post is perhaps the ironic opposite to another fashionable viral tiktok, that of user @bachbuquen who went viral for his “makeup for the boys” series.

Balenciaga’s reputation for pushing boundaries

Balenciaga has a long history of “crazy” shoes which go viral on the internet for either their avant-garde styles or eye-watering price tags. Most times, it is both. In 2022, the fashion giant unleashed what was perhaps its most controversial shoe design to date; a line of wrecked footwear selling at roughly $1800 per pair.

Fast forward to December 2024, Balenciaga once again unveils a uniquely designed shoe: The Balenciaga Zero Slip-On. The new Balenciaga Zero shoe is the unique idea the world now owes to Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia. The Zero Slip-on is an ultralight, minimalist shoe “meant to make the wearer “feel as close to being barefoot as possible”.

What makes the zero different?

Over the last few years, barefoot shoes and sneakers have made a resurgence in online spaces, specifically amongst fitness circles and health technologists. These shoes are said to offer a series of benefits, from alleviating feet and back pain to correcting posture and strengthening legs. Unfortunately, barefoot shoes are unpopular with most people outside of health spaces where they are regarded as weird-looking or ugly.

The Zero slip-on is vastly different from most of these however, not only is it backed by a top fashion brand, it is probably the only barefoot shoe created purely for aesthetic reasons. The Zero slip-on is also different from most barefoot shoes mostly because it is 3D modeled and retails for a back (and probably toe) breaking price tag of $450 per pair. Maybe Balenciaga and this Aussie need to strike up a partnership deal after all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. When he's not writing, he's walking endlessly through Lisbon's narrow roads, discovering new rave spots, watching anime, and streaming every Mariah Carey song out there.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com