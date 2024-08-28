‘Don’t stop fighting for her’: Baby girl comes home from daycare with a bad burn, and her parents are out for blood

If you have a child, you’ll probably understand that deep-rooted instinct to protect them no matter what. Although this might not apply to everyone, for most people, it just comes with being a parent.
But most parents would expect their child to be relatively safe at a daycare. Of course, leaving your kid with what essentially amounts to a stranger is not an ideal situation, but in today’s world it’s a necessity for most families. While daycare is typically a safe space to leave children while their parents go to work, a mother and father made a disturbing discovery after picking up their daughter.
A video explaining the situation so far was posted to TikTok by Jasmine McClellan back in May and in the description she says that she knew something was wrong as soon as she arrived to pick up her daughter, Tru’claire. It was immediately obvious that her child was in pain and could not walk on her feet for some reason. The staff Jasmine spoke to denied knowing anything about what had happened to Tru but it was bad enough to have the child taken to the hospital where the full extent of the injury was revealed.
It was a burn
The nurse seems very confident that the injury to Tru’s big toe was a second degree burn which only further adds to the mystery of what exactly happened to her while she was at the daycare. What could have possibly happened to cause such an injury? The nurse isn’t able to provide a conclusive answer with the only possibility being that Tru stepped on hot asphalt. But as a comment points out, that doesn’t make any sense with the burn just being on the one toe.
Jasmine was promised by the daycare owner that they would check CCTV from the day to find out what happened, however, the owner has refused to let her see the footage, claiming they weren’t able to find anything on camera. However, going by the texts between Jasmine and the owner, the hospital contacted the state after Tru was brought in and now the daycare is under investigation.
Has the family been given an answer?
While the situation was covered by Fox 26 News at the time, Jasmine hasn’t posted any updates since late May, in which she confirmed Tru was doing better.
Back to that original video, in the description Jasmine says that her six-year-old son told her that there was only one adult looking after 10-15 kids. It was so hectic that the woman had another kid change Tru’s diaper according to the son. If this really is the case then it seems possible that the daycare is understaffed and as a result those responsible for caring for the kids are not able to do so properly, resulting in possible injuries to children.
But none of this has been confirmed and until Jasmine posts an update, we can’t know for sure what’s going on at that daycare. Tru’s parents are out for blood, so I don’t see them letting this go until they have the answers they seek.
Published: Aug 28, 2024 07:24 am