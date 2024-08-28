‘Don’t stop fighting for her’: Baby girl comes home from daycare with a bad burn, and her parents are out for blood

If you have a child, you’ll probably understand that deep-rooted instinct to protect them no matter what. Although this might not apply to everyone, for most people, it just comes with being a parent.

But most parents would expect their child to be relatively safe at a daycare. Of course, leaving your kid with what essentially amounts to a stranger is not an ideal situation, but in today’s world it’s a necessity for most families. While daycare is typically a safe space to leave children while their parents go to work, a mother and father made a disturbing discovery after picking up their daughter.

A video explaining the situation so far was posted to TikTok by Jasmine McClellan back in May and in the description she says that she knew something was wrong as soon as she arrived to pick up her daughter, Tru’claire. It was immediately obvious that her child was in pain and could not walk on her feet for some reason. The staff Jasmine spoke to denied knowing anything about what had happened to Tru but it was bad enough to have the child taken to the hospital where the full extent of the injury was revealed.

@thecosmeticlab_ On Apr 25, 2024 at Children Are Our Future Daycare. My Daughter Tru’claire came home with a small knot on her head. When I mentioned it to the daycare owner she explained to me that another baby tried to pick Tru up and that they both fell down together. No one called or even thought to make me aware of this incident. Apparently the daycare teacher on duty forgot and didn’t realize that she was hurt. A few days later on Apr 27, 2024 | went to pick my kids up from daycare and the teacher on duty was holding Tru. I asked her to put Tru down so that she could walk and immediately my baby started hollering to the top of her lungs. I went to grab her and her foot seemed was swollen, So I took her sandal off and noticed her toe looked as if it had been burned. At this point i’m ENRAGED because once again no one contacted me. I asked what happened and the teacher told me that she had only been there for a few minutes and that Tru was napping when she came in. I asked Where the owner was because she is who was there that morning when Tru was dropped off. While demanding answers, she called the daycare owner and she also told me that she didn’t know but that she would find out by rewinding footage. It was obvious that my baby was in pain because I’ve never heard her cry the way she crying. I left the daycare and drove Tru to an urgent care. The daycare owner called and text several times asking for my location as if she was gonna meet me and never came. After assessing the burn I found out that my baby suffered second degree burns to her foot and was in pain for hours. Later on that day my 6year old son tells me that the daycare owner had another child changing Tru’s Diaper because she was the only one there with about 10-15 kids. I knew that he wasn’t lying because when I checked her Diaper she still had dried up feces on her. The daycare owner is REFUSING to show me footage. This situation has been investigated by CPS and Houston police department for the last three weeks and I still don’t know what happened to my baby. The truth is gonna come out and whoever is responsible needs to be held accountable! #justicefortru #truclaire #daycareincidents #houstontx #cps #viralvideo #viralpost #spreadtheword #post #share #comment #subscribe #standup #storytime #baby #daycare ♬ original sound – Jasmine McClellan

It was a burn

The nurse seems very confident that the injury to Tru’s big toe was a second degree burn which only further adds to the mystery of what exactly happened to her while she was at the daycare. What could have possibly happened to cause such an injury? The nurse isn’t able to provide a conclusive answer with the only possibility being that Tru stepped on hot asphalt. But as a comment points out, that doesn’t make any sense with the burn just being on the one toe.

Jasmine was promised by the daycare owner that they would check CCTV from the day to find out what happened, however, the owner has refused to let her see the footage, claiming they weren’t able to find anything on camera. However, going by the texts between Jasmine and the owner, the hospital contacted the state after Tru was brought in and now the daycare is under investigation.

Has the family been given an answer?

While the situation was covered by Fox 26 News at the time, Jasmine hasn’t posted any updates since late May, in which she confirmed Tru was doing better.

Back to that original video, in the description Jasmine says that her six-year-old son told her that there was only one adult looking after 10-15 kids. It was so hectic that the woman had another kid change Tru’s diaper according to the son. If this really is the case then it seems possible that the daycare is understaffed and as a result those responsible for caring for the kids are not able to do so properly, resulting in possible injuries to children.

But none of this has been confirmed and until Jasmine posts an update, we can’t know for sure what’s going on at that daycare. Tru’s parents are out for blood, so I don’t see them letting this go until they have the answers they seek.

