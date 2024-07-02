Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Dude’s fed up with Toronto traffic’: Driver ditches the street for a free-and-clear cruise up the sidewalk

Be ungovernable!
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 10:54 am

If X-Men ’97 taught us anything, it’s that we should all acknowledge and respect the fact that we all share planet Earth together, and should therefore acknowledge the rights of every human being to live upon it safely. And folks, we have way more in common than you might think; for instance, everyone will happily tell you that they come from the place with the worst drivers.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, at a glance, that’s the true uniting factor for humanity; if asked, everyone will claim to hail from the place that harbors the worst road culprits out there. “At a glance” is the key phrase there, of course, because not everybody is from Toronto.

@johnnystrides

Sidewalk driver near Yonge & Bloor in Toronto toronto baddrivers torontodrivers torontolife torontotiktok #downtowntoronto

♬ original sound – JohnnyStrides – JohnnyStrides

The automotive lawlessness of Canada’s largest city was on full display not too long ago, and it was all captured in full by TikTok‘s @johnnystrides. As Johnny was strolling along, minding his Torontonian business, he spotted a car puttering slowly down the sidewalk towards him, eventually passing him and several other pedestrians as it unceremoniously found its way back onto the street.

There’s something to be said about the mundane peculiarity of this particular event; no one really thinks twice about how they respond to a busy car wreck, but something as casually unusual as driving slowly across the sidewalk is how you really find success in mentally stunlocking your fellow city-goers.

In any case, not ditching your car in Toronto is a pretty strange choice if you’re going to be on the sidewalk anyway, considering how sick Torontonians probably are of the driver’s seat. According to a recent study by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, Toronto drivers spend approximately 199 hours per year just driving in rush hour traffic, and the city was ranked as the 13th hardest place to drive in the world. The winner of that competition is Brussels, Belgium, followed by Mexico City and Manila in second and third place.

If sidewalk driving is indicative of Toronto’s 13th place, then, it’s enticing to think about what goes on in Belgium, Mexico, and the Philippines. Presumably, Manila sees drivers drive across rooftops rather than the streets, and Mexico City probably takes it a step further by driving backward across rooftops. As for Brussels, not to be outdone by its Mexican and Filipino contemporaries, it is probably illegal to drive anywhere but backward across rooftops.

These are all just guesses, of course, but whatever the case, it’s no wonder that Belgians like cycling so much.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.