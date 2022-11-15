Elon Musk trashtalks former employee while bantering with notorious LGBTQ hate account

Elon Musk continues to shock and appall with his lackluster-at-best approach to owning Twitter, this time making an ableist remark about an employee he has seemingly fired after they dared to speak out against Chief Twit.

To make matters worse, Musk made the jibe in response to Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account notorious for inciting Neo-Nazis and spreading anti-LGBTQ hate.

The account’s attempt at cultural commentary used the “how it started” vs “how it’s going” meme template to document the whole saga — a former employee lashing out at Musk on the platform, then a tweet confirming she had been dismissed. Musk replied to Libs of TikTok’s tweet, stating “A tragic case of adult onset Tourettes.”

The Twitter CEO is bantering mockingly about an employee he just fired with an account that traffics in anti-LGBT hate and very recently contributed to threats of violence against childrens’ hospitals. pic.twitter.com/KTG23lBZdh — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 15, 2022

As expected, the Twitter and Tesla head’s choice of social media tête à tête partner has raised a number of eyebrows, and is rightfully a cause for concern.

No big deal. Just the richest man in the world who owns one of the most influential media platforms in the world joking around with a hate account which regularly incites violence from Neo-Nazis on said platform. pic.twitter.com/1RhLxtSOih — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) November 15, 2022

Elon now hanging out in Libs of TikTok's replies making ableist comments and bashing his former staffer pic.twitter.com/DNAS50p3Ft — SUBSCRIBE TO MY SUBSTACK (@TaylorLorenz) November 15, 2022

One of the pillars on which Musk acquired the platform was “free speech,” and so far, it’s safe to say he’s doing a pretty awful job of it – coming up with new rules for the platform on a whim every time he feels slighted.

Chief Twit is also firing any employee who dares to speak out against him, publicly or internally, putting a bit of an asterisk on that whole concept.

Granted, bad-mouthing your boss has been a fast track to getting yourself fired pretty much since the beginning of time. However, when you lay off over half of your staff and expect the remainder to keep the platform afloat, AND your c-suite is voluntarily walking out on you, perhaps you should start listening to the feedback of those who decided to stick around, instead of firing them like a petulant child.