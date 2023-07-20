‘Every Swiftie deserves a bestie like her’: Sister of the year gives the perfect Eras-inspired baby shower gift

Sara Luberto’s baby shower gift to her sister is every Swiftie’s dream. Luberto’s TikTok showed her revealing a rack of baby clothes, each outfit chosen to represent a specific Taylor Swift album. Her sister and everyone else in the room were equally surprised and impressed by Luberto’s creativity and attention to detail.

Sara made sure to pick out a specific piece that she was extra proud of. She pulled a black vest out of the rack, which is a spot-on representation of Taylor Swift’s Reputation album.

The viral video received over 2 million views and over a thousand comments from Swifties praising the new auntie and begging to see the full lineup of album-inspired baby clothes. Sara did not disappoint, and made a video setting out each outfit with a Taylor Swift song from the associated album playing behind it.

Highlights include a onesie rendition of Taylor Swift’s famous “A lot going on at the moment” T-shirt and black onesies to accompany the black pleather vest. The video was complete with a Taylor Swift children’s book peeking out in the corner.

Swift’s latest album, Midnights, was missing from the lineup, a fact that many Swifties noticed in the comments section. Fear not, the baby will have plenty of Mindights apparel, as Sara reassured her viewers, the clip just got cut off.

Sara even shared that, apart from shopping at typical baby stores, she also went to thrift and resale shops to find the perfect onesie representations of every album.

Follow Sara Luberto for baby Swiftie inspiration and hopefully, finally, see what she chose as the perfect infant Midnights lineup.