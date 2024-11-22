‘Everybody go home he won this trend’: ‘Twilight’ star didn’t get the girl, but at least he’s the king of TikTok’s funniest celebrity trend to date

The best TikTok trend might just be upon us right now — and that’s saying a lot, given the endless stream of trends that pop up on the platform almost daily. But there’s something about this one, centered around tech “mistakes,” that makes it the perfect breeding ground for some creative celebrity content.

Recommended Videos

The trend we’re talking about is none other than the “Flip Camera Trend.” It essentially involves someone — or something — recording a video, only to flip the camera to selfie mode and reveal who (or what) was actually behind the lens. We’ve seen it all in this trend: cats, dogs, and even the Boogeyman behind the camera. It’s a funny and completely harmless trend, which makes it ideal for making all kinds of jokes. Take these for example:

Like most trends, sooner or later, celebrities were bound to hop on the hype train — and for once, this is a genuinely funny trend that many of them can join in on without it feeling too cheesy or overdone. So far, we’ve seen stars like Adele put their own spin on it, even sharing a fan-edited video as part of the trend. The video’s caption reads, “Y’all need to let Adele take a break. She don’t wanna make music,” with the camera flipping to show an old Adele livestream, as if the singer herself was filming. It’s hilarious, and it’s clear Adele agrees.

This trend has blown up, with seemingly every celebrity on TikTok joining the fun. Joe Jonas put his own spin on the flip camera trend, captioning his video, “Guys, we need to start recognizing that our younger siblings are basically always right,” flipping the camera to reveal himself instead of his older brother, Kevin Jonas. Ed Sheeran also chimed in with a distinctly Irish twist, captioning his video, “TikTok listen up let’s go easy on Ed Sheeran he’s an alright bloke.”

While many stars have shared their takes, few were as funny as Taylor Lautner’s. The former Twilight star leaned into his roots as Jacob Black, referencing his iconic role from the popular film series. “Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob,” the caption read, before the camera flipped to reveal Lautner himself as the person filming. One comment summed it up perfectly: “Everybody go home, he won this trend.”

The comment section on Taylor Lautner’s video was pure gold, with fans flooding it with praise for his creativity. “In the clurb we all Team Jacob,” one fan wrote, using even more Tiktok slang to make matters funnier. Many others admitted they loved the video before even realizing it was posted by Lautner himself — assuming, like Adele’s video, that it was fanmade. “Not me liking the video before realizing who posted,” one user confessed. Others couldn’t resist reigniting the eternal Twilight debate between Team Edward and Team Jacob. “Would repost, but I could never be a Jacob girlie,” one person wrote, prompting Lautner to reply, “Wowwwwww.”

Things got even funnier when Kristen Stewart, who famously played Bella in the saga, shared Lautner’s video on her Instagram with a cheeky reply: “Hey, be nice. She loves you!” — a playful nod to the way Jacob was hopelessly friendzoned throughout the series. Ouch but also, props to her for sharing the video in the first place.

As for Robert Pattinson, who played Edward, he doesn’t have any public social media accounts, so there’s been no online interaction from him about the trend. However, if the three of them happen to share a group chat, we can only imagine it’s absolutely on fire right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy