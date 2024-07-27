‘EVERYBODY passed the vibe check’: Proud dog and his big stick get more compliments in a single walk than most humans get in a month

If dogs had their own social media accounts, most of them would be influencers by default — adorable, relentlessly happy, and always up to something worth a double-tap.

It’s no wonder that our canine companions have a knack for bringing smiles to the faces of everyone every time they trot out the door. In a heartwarming display of this phenomenon, a woman recently shared a video on TikTok that has taken the internet by storm. The TikTok user, @nomaddiaries, is currently on an impressive 2,000-mile hike with her beloved dog, Bryce.

During one of their recent walks, Bryce decided to add an extra challenge to their journey by carrying a massive stick in his mouth. The video showcases Bryce proudly strutting along the trail, his tail wagging with each step, as he carries a branch that appears to be nearly as long as he is tall. As the pair make their way through the wilderness, passersby can’t help but take notice of the determined dog and his oversized wooden companion.

The compliments begin to pour in, with one person remarking, “Oh, yeah. The perfect walk, didn’t you?” Another hiker, clearly impressed by Bryce’s tenacity, exclaims, “He got a stick. Half a tree!” The video reveals that Bryce has been carrying his prized possession for an astonishing seven miles, refusing to let go even when his owner attempts to take it from him.

@nomaddiaries We walked 14 miles. He kept it. Disclaimer: Bryce and I are cross country hikers. We are currently training for a 2000 mile hike. Please do not take your dog out and try a double digit day, without working them (and yourself) up to it. Happy hiking! #dog #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – Vanessa Keating

The TikTok clip has quickly gone viral, with viewers around the world marveling at Bryce’s unwavering commitment to his stick. One user, clearly in awe of Bryce’s endurance, remarked, “For normal people 7 miles= 11 km.” I’m pretty sure I couldn’t carry a stick that size for more than a few feet without my arms giving out. Bryce is out there making it look easy.

But it’s not just Bryce’s physical feat that has people talking. Many viewers have been struck by the sheer friendliness of the passersby in the video. “Dog got more compliments in a day than me in my life,” one user joked. Another, presumably from Scandinavia, expressed their shock at the level of interaction, stating, “Putting the dog aside, as a Scandinavian this amount of people addressing a stranger is INSANE.” The friendly atmosphere in the video has prompted some viewers to consider relocating. “Where do you live? I wanna move there, people are so nice,” one person commented.

While it’s heartwarming to see so many people being friendly, would they have been quite so effusive if it had just been @nomaddiaries walking alone? I think not. This isn’t to say that the people in the video aren’t genuinely nice. But there’s no denying that Bryce’s presence certainly didn’t hurt when it came to encouraging those interactions.

Maybe I’m just a bit jealous of all the attention Bryce is getting. After all, when was the last time someone stopped me on the street to tell me how impressive I was for carrying my groceries home? Never, that’s when. Do you see me complaining? Okay, maybe a little. But that’s beside the point.

